Not an inch: Robinson tells DUP to hold the line in protest against protocol

Former leader accuses Westminster of double standards ahead of probable Christmas election

Suzanne Breen

Former DUP leader Peter Robinson has urged the party to hold firm on its position of not forming an Executive until the dispute over the Northern Ireland Protocol is resolved, and has accused the government of double standards as it prepares to call a Christmas election.

Let me see, have I got this right? Sinn Fein, who refuse to sit at Westminster, are attacking the DUP for not sitting in Stormont,” Mr Robinson posted on Facebook.

