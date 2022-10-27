Not an inch: Robinson tells DUP to hold the line in protest against protocol

Former DUP leader Peter Robinson has urged the party to hold firm on its position of not forming an Executive until the dispute over the Northern Ireland Protocol is resolved, and has accused the government of double standards as it prepares to call a Christmas election.

“Let me see, have I got this right? Sinn Fein, who refuse to sit at Westminster, are attacking the DUP for not sitting in Stormont,” Mr Robinson posted on Facebook.

“The government, who refuses to call a general election to gain a mandate, is insisting the Northern Ireland Assembly should have an election.

“The Alliance Party want to activate Stormont without the DUP, though it never wanted such an outcome when republicans stayed out of the Executive for three years.

“The media, who tell us they are the fact-checkers to ensure parties keep their manifesto promises, insist the DUP should break its manifesto commitment of awaiting the resolution of the protocol issue before entering a new Executive.

“The UUP believe the best way to remove the damage of the protocol is to work as normal with the protocol unchanged.

“The SDLP want joint authority while insisting they respect the principle of consent for constitutional change.

“The secretary of state, having been here for a few weeks, thinks he knows what unionist voters will do at the polls, though years of polling demonstrates he has got it entirely wrong.

“To my colleagues in the DUP — continue to keep your head when all about you are losing theirs. You haven’t come this far to only come this far.”

The former DUP leader’s comments came as politicians prepare for a December election.

Secretary of State Chris Heaton-Harris held discussions with the parties yesterday in advance of tomorrow’s deadline for the formation of an Executive.

Expand Close Secretary of State for Northern Ireland Chris Heaton-Harris arrives at Downing Street to attend the first meeting of the Prime Minister's cabinet / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Secretary of State for Northern Ireland Chris Heaton-Harris arrives at Downing Street to attend the first meeting of the Prime Minister's cabinet

Speaking afterwards, Mr Heaton-Harris said that since he had become secretary of state, “I have consistently been clear that if the Executive is not formed by October 28, I will call an election”.

“Time is running out, and people in Northern Ireland deserve locally elected decision-makers and an Executive who can respond to the issues facing people, families and communities across Northern Ireland during this challenging time,” he said.

“We are clear that people deserve an accountable devolved government, and that was my message to party leaders today.”

Alliance leader Naomi Long said she had asked Mr Heaton-Harris to reconsider calling the election and had told him it would not resolve Northern Ireland’s problems.

She added the institutions needed reform to ensure that a single party could never again block them from functioning.

UUP leader Doug Beattie also said holding an election would be pointless, but he added that he was not hopeful Mr Heaton-Harris would change his mind.

The DUP said it was a decision for the government and, while going to the polls would not hasten the return of fully functioning devolution, the party had no fear of facing voters.

Sir Jeffrey Donaldson explained: “I think the secretary of state is of a mind to call an election. That is a matter for the government.

“Frankly, I don’t think it helps us to get any quicker towards the solution that we need or to get the political institutions back up and running and fully functioning again.

“We need to clear away the debris of the protocol — that needs to be our focus.

“We need to get agreement on arrangements that respect Northern Ireland’s place within the UK... and I don’t see how an election helps us to get there.

“But, to be clear, we’re ready to fight in that election. I’ve just been signing off on our election literature — we’re ready to go. If the secretary of state decides to call the election, I’m not afraid to take my case to the people.”

December 15 is the most likely date for the vote.

Sinn Fein vice-president Michelle O’Neill said if an Executive was not formed, there could be no return to direct rule from London.

She called for a “joint approach” between London and Dublin if devolution could not be saved, telling RTE: “We are not returning to the days of direct rule from London. We can’t go backwards.

“It is very important the Irish government asserts itself in

the face of us being left without any functioning Executive or Assembly.”

SDLP leader Colum Eastwood, who will meet Mr Heaton-Harris today, said he had written to the other parties asking them to support joint authority to provide stability.

Sir Jeffrey said any suggestion of joint authority would do “enormous harm” and was in conflict with the Good Friday Agreement. He added his party would not be “threatened and bullied by Sinn Fein or anyone else” on the issue.

Mr Beattie said joint authority would deliver a “fatal blow” to the Good Friday Agreement.

“It would be a massive change in our constitutional status,” he added.

“We need to focus our efforts on getting Stormont back up and running again and working the Belfast Agreement.”

TUV spokesperson Lorna Smyth said the threat of joint authority was being used to scare unionists into implementing the protocol.



The Assembly is being recalled today for a special sitting which will see an attempt to elect a new speaker — a pre-requisite before an Executive can be appointed — but that bid is set to fail as the DUP will use its veto to block it.