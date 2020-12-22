‘Not a woman’s voice to be heard’ – Charlie Flanagan claims lack of woman at committee meeting attended by colleague Helen McEntee

Former justice minister Charlie Flanagan criticised the lack of women at the centre of making major decisions about shutting down the country, even though his Fine Gael colleague Helen McEntee was in attendance.

In a tweet this morning, the Laois/Offaly deputy hit out at the lack of women centrally involved in the decision-making process as government prepare to announce further restrictions as case numbers surge once again.

Mr Flanagan said it was “not good” that the “all powerful cabinet Covid sub-committee” that was planning Christmas and the New Year had no women in attendance.

“Not a woman’s voice to be heard,” the former Minister for Justice said.

Read More

However, it is understood Mr Flanagan’s Fine Gael party colleague, Minister for Justice Helen McEntee, was in attendance at the Covid-19 sub-committee meeting.

Deputy Flanagan said: “All Powerful cabinet Covid sub-committee planning Christmas & New Year. Taoiseach, Tánaiste, Transport [Minister Eamon Ryan], Health [Stephen Donnelly], Finance [Pascal Donohue] & Public Expenditure [Michael McGrath]. Not a woman’s voice to be heard. Not good.”

The cabinet sub-committee on Covid-19 met with the Chief Medical Officer Dr Tony Holohan last night and it’s understood Nphet recommended the country return to Level Five restrictions after Christmas.

Nphet have become increasingly worried with the spread of the disease among the older age groups, with a fear this will lead to a surge in hospitalisations, ICU admissions and mortality which will put our health service under pressure in early 2021.

There is also heightened concern among infectious disease experts in Nphet that the mutant strain which is spreading in the UK, and has been found as far away as Australia, is already in Ireland.

The new strain is believed to be more infectious that previous mutations of the disease and therefore is more easily transmissible among humans.

Online Editors