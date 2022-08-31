‘Not a stopover but a milestone’ – From summits with Haughey at Shannon to chatting with shop owners in Dublin’s Liberties Mikhail Gorbachev had fond memories of Ireland

Mikhail Gorbachev meeting Dublin shoppers while on a walkabout in the Liberties prior to receiving the freedom of the city of Dublin in 2002. Photo: Dave Meehan

Mikhail Gorbachev and wife Raisa at Shannon Airport in 1989. Mrs Gorbachev died in 1999

Mikhail Gorbachev meeting then President Mary McAleese on a visit to Dublin in 2002. Photo: Chris Bacon / PA Photo

Mikhail Gorbachev samples a pint of Guinness watched by Dublin's Lord Mayor Michael Mulcahy, in Doheny and Nesbitt's Pub in Merrion Row. Picture by Donal Doherty

President Mary McAleese and Mikhail Gorbachev in Aras an Uachtarain in 2002. Photo: Maxwells Dublin/

Mikhail Gorbachev (left) with former Taoiseach Charles Haughey at Shannon Airport in 1989. Photo: PA

When former Soviet leader Mikhail Gorbachev visited Ireland in 1989, he spoke of how significant the milestone was.

Gorbachev, who has been described as a rare leader who changed the world and for a time gave hope for peace among the superpowers, died at age 91 on Tuesday.

He won the 1990 Nobel Peace Prize for his role in ending the Cold War.

In April 1989, Mr Gorbachev and his wife Raisa met then Taoiseach Charles Haughey at Shannon Airport during a stopover on their way to Cuba.

At the time, Gorbachev said his short Irish visit was a “significant moment”.

Haughey said Ireland “deeply admired” the efforts Gorbachev was making to “open up Soviet society” and wished him “every success” in his “courageous endeavours”.

He said: “You’re both warmly welcome to Ireland. Ireland, along with the rest of the world has watched the great changes taking place in the Soviet Union with sympathy and understanding.”

In return, Gorbachev said: “We’re glad to be here on Irish soil, thank you for the warm reception and kind words. In the calendar of our meetings with the leaders of a number of countries to be held this year, Ireland is not a stopover but a milestone.”

“The first Soviet-Irish summit meeting will be brief but that makes every minute of it more important.”

Former Irish ambassador to the USSR Padraig Murphy was based in Moscow during the early 1980s.

Speaking to RTÉ’s Morning Ireland, Mr Murphy said Gorbachev was a man who was “lively and intellectually curious”.

“He was almost a Western-style politician. This was the kind of contrast that struck everybody, and we weren’t really surprised when he became secretary general of the party.

“He set about what really needed to be done in the Soviet Union and had been necessary for many decades before. He had quite a lively sense of humour and was a completely normal Western type.”

Gorbachev, whose tenure as president of the USSR ended with the dissolution of the union in December 1991, received Dublin's Freedom of the City in 2002 for his contribution to democracy and world peace.

He was also awarded a Trinity College Doctorate in Law in recognition of his service to his country and his contribution to peace.

Accepting the scroll on which the freedom of the city was inscribed, Mr Gorbachev, through an interpreter, said the award was very special.

He described the events of his two-day visit as very special and memorable and of great importance to him personally.

Noting that the terms of the freedom of the city meant he could now graze sheep in Dublin, Gorbachev joked that he had seen some suitable land in the Phoenix Park, near the President’s official residence.

On the same trip, Gorbachev met with then President Mary McAleese at Áras an Uachtarain.

He also chatted with local shop owners and residents during an informal tour of the Liberties area, as well as meeting with members of the Russian community at the Hugh Lane Gallery.

Gorbachev also attended a private dinner in his honour at the Mansion House after popping into Doheny and Nesbitt’s pub where he had a pint of Guinness.

During her visit to Moscow in September 2009, Mrs McAleese paid a warm tribute to Mr Gorbachev and said “we were a privileged generation to have witnessed the changes he spearheaded”.

She made the comments as Gorbachev attended a concert of traditional Irish music and dance featuring Dónal Lunny and Riverdance leads Brendan Dorris and Ciara McGillan. Ireland’s then ambassador to Russia, Philip McDonagh, on the same occasion described Gorbachev as “a great man of peace”.

“Thanks to you, President Gorbachev,” Mrs McAleese said. “Our children can get to know each other in ways that previous generations could only dream of. They do so in peace. They do so in prosperity. They do so with a freedom and a confidence that so many generations longed for but never lived to see."

Mrs McAleese described their private meeting on that occasion as “warm and cordial” and revealed he told her he had fond memories of his visit to Ireland and to Áras an Uachtaráin in 2002.

He said three members of his immediate family had come to Ireland to learn English.

Mrs McAleese said he was held in very high esteem by the people of Ireland and Europe as she referred to his “leadership and his critical role at such an important time in history”.

