Northern Irish voter turnout in the west is 20pc greater than turnout in the east: Why?

New analysis has revealed a major east-west divide when it comes to voter turnout in Northern Ireland.

As the countdown continues to the Northern Ireland Assembly election on May 5, voting statistics compiled by the Sunday Independent show a difference of more than 20pc across some constituencies when it comes to the number of people who turn up at the polling booth on election day.

In the last five Assembly elections, the Fermanagh and South Tyrone constituency has the highest average turnout of 69pc. Across the same elections, the lowest average voter turnout — 48pc — is in the North Down constituency.

The three constituencies with the highest average turnout in the most recent assembly elections — Fermanagh and South Tyrone (69pc), Mid Ulster (68pc) and West Tyrone (67pc) — are all located in the west, while the three constituencies with the lowest average turnout — North Down (48pc), Strangford (53pc) and East Antrim (53pc) — are all in the east.

Of the four constituencies in Belfast, West Belfast had the highest average turnout of 62pc in the last Assembly elections.

However, it is not just Assembly elections which shows the East-West divide.

Figures for all elections in Northern Ireland over the last 20 years show that the voters in the west consistently turn out in larger numbers on polling day than do people in the eastern constituencies.

The only vote where this pattern was not followed was the 2016 Brexit referendum, when the North Down and Fermanagh and South Tyrone constituencies both had the highest turnout figure of 67pc.

In the last local government elections in 2019, the lowest turnout of 41pc was in the Bangor Central ward of North Down, while the highest turnout was in the Erne East ward close to Enniskillen, Co Fermanagh. A clear difference between voting patterns in the east and west is the parties being supported.

In the three western constituencies with the highest turnout rates, Sinn Féin holds three of the five Assembly seats available in each of the constituencies.

The other six seats in the constituencies are held by the DUP (3), the SDLP (2) and the UUP (1).

The three eastern constituencies with the lowest average turnout are all strongly unionist. Of the 15 Assembly seats across the three areas, the DUP holds seven, while the others are held by the UUP (4), the Alliance Party (3), and the Green Party (1).

There are also significant economic differences between many of the east and west constituencies.

The western region is home to some of the worst affected areas in terms of economic deprivation — while the eastern region, in particular the areas with a consistently low electoral turnout, have some of the wealthiest postcodes in Northern Ireland.

So is it a case of nationalist parties, especially Sinn Féin, simply being better at getting their supporters out on election day?

Or is there an argument that people from more economically-deprived areas are more motivated to vote than many who live in more affluent areas?

Why, according to the statistics, are people in Enniskillen more likely to vote in an election than those living in Bangor?

Iain Gray, a journalist with the Bangor-based County Down Spectator newspaper for 15 years, believes lifestyle has been a factor in low voter turnout in the local constituency.

“The thing about North Down is that it is very middle class, almost infamously so around Northern Ireland,” he said.

“There are some very large working-class estates, with quite a lot of deprivation in some of them, and there may be around 20/25pc of the local population who live in those areas.

“Within the rest of the population in North Down there would be a lot of middle managers and a lot of civil servants.

“Many of those people are turned off politics, once Northern Ireland’s elections descend into orange versus green.

“North Down is overwhelming made up of people from a Protestant background who would normally be unionist. By that I mean they think the union is a good thing, but they are not necessarily into all the trappings that go with that.

“They are not people who are going to eleventh night bonfires or marching as often as possible.

“When it does come down to the orange versus green debate, you’ll find both DUP and Sinn Féin put out the message to their voters that ‘you are losing out because of the other side, so come and vote for us and we’ll make sure you don’t lose out.’

“But most people in North Down are thinking: ‘I’ve a decent job, a nice house, my kids are in a good school and things are pretty good’.

"So that kind of messaging just drives them away from politics — particularly when things are reduced to an orange and green headcount.

“As a result, people in North Down have bounced off from electoral politics in Northern Ireland for a good part of this century.”

Róisín Henderson, news editor of the Enniskillen-based Fermanagh Herald newspaper, believes geography plays an important role in the consistently high turnout at elections in her constituency.

“Fermanagh and South Tyrone is the most westerly constituency in the UK, and it certainly feels like it,” she said.

"There’s very much a sense of being ‘west of the Bann’ when it comes to investment in services and infrastructure.

“It’s a very rural constituency, with no real urban centre, and geographically it’s huge compared to its population. This only adds to the feeling of under-investment.

“For example, Fermanagh has more roads than any other county of the North — yet it doesn’t have a single stretch of dual carriageway. What it does have is hundreds of miles of pothole-ridden B and C roads, serving a vast swathe of the population, and very little public transport to speak of.

“Overall, I think people in Fermanagh and South Tyrone are more engaged in issues generally, and are very protective of the services they do have.”

Henderson said there was a “strong sense” within the Fermanagh and South Tyrone area that “every single vote counts”.

“The constituency is famous for its closely fought elections, whether in the unionist/nationalist battles at general elections, where the Westminster seat has been decided by literally a handful of votes in recent memory, or at recent Assembly elections where the ‘third’ nationalist seat has swung between Sinn Féin and the SDLP by a matter of 60-odd votes.

“While the tribalism of some sections of the local electorate can’t be denied, with some candidates still campaigning partly on a ‘keep them ‘uns out’ platform — even in this election — I think it’s a lot more nuanced than that.

"In fact, I think it’d be unfair to view the high voter engagement here as simply being driven by green versus orange.

"Most voters do tend to choose candidates from their own communities. But within those sections of the electorate, I believe they’re as much interested in what their candidates are going to do to tackle the issues impacting their lives, as they are in how they would vote in a border poll.

“Overall, I believe the people of Fermanagh South Tyrone are a well-informed, savvy electorate who are more acutely aware of the power of their vote than those in other areas. I think people here simply feel they have more to fight for.”

However, despite having the lowest average turnout at elections over the last 20 years, things are changing in North Down. In the 2016 Brexit vote, there was a high turnout and around 57pc of people in the constituency voted to remain in the European Union.

Iain Gray said many people were motivated to vote because of their opposition to the plans for a “hard Brexit”.

The increase in voter turnout within North Down has continued in the elections held since 2016, with an average turnout of 60pc across the recent elections.

This has led to a major increase within the constituency for the Alliance Party, whose candidate Stephen Farry won the Westminster seat for North Down in 2019.

“People came out strongly in the last election to vote Alliance — that was a message to the DUP that their messaging on Brexit is driving away voters in North Down,” said Gray, who believes the recent increase in turnout among the electorate in North Down will continue on May 5.

Brexit has also been an important issue in recent years within the Fermanagh and South Tyrone electorate.

“Fermanagh and South Tyrone has the longest border of any constituency in the North,” said Henderson. “Historically this has added to the sense of isolation, with scores of closed roads dividing border parishes and communities for decades during the Troubles.

“More recently it has meant locals have been more engaged in issues such as Brexit and the constitutional questions — certainly more so than those living further away from the Border.”