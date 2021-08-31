Northern Ireland’s Deputy First Minister Michelle O’Neill has tested positive for COVID-19 and is self-isolating.

In a statement posted on social media, the Sinn Fein MLA confirmed that she has contracted the virus despite being fully vaccinated.

Executive Office Minister Declan Kearney will fill in for the Deputy First Minister until the end of her quarantine period.

In a Twitter post Minister O’Neill wrote, “I have contracted Covid-19.

"I am thankful to have had two doses of the vaccine. I’ll remain in self-isolation, and hope to return to my public duties next week. Executive Office Minister Declan Kearney, will take forward Departmental business in the meantime.”

