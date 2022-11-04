The Northern Ireland Secretary of State has confirmed there will be no December election following his meetings with party leaders earlier this week.

Chris Heaton-Harris said he would “lay out my next steps” in a statement to Parliament next week.

Mr Heaton-Harris had been legally obliged to call an election following the passing of the deadline last week for an executive to be formed after the last poll in May.

The Stormont Assembly has been in flux since February when the DUP withdrew First Minister Paul Givan in a bid to push the UK government to act on unionist concerns over the Northern Ireland Protocol.

Mr Heaton-Harris has not yet named a date for any future election.

In his statement, Mr Heaton-Harris said: “At midnight on 28 October, I came under a duty to call an Assembly election. Since then, my engagement with the political parties has continued.

"I have had valuable conversations with people across Northern Ireland, including business and community representatives. I have listened to their sincere concerns about the impact and cost of an election at this time.

“I can now confirm that no Assembly election will take place in December, or ahead of the festive season. Current legislation requires me to name a date for an election to take place within 12 weeks of 28 October and next week, I will make a statement in Parliament to lay out my next steps.

“My objective, what the people of Northern Ireland deserve, is the restoration of a strong devolved government. My duty is to create the right environment for the parties in Northern Ireland to work together to restore the devolved institutions and deliver on crucial issues impacting Northern Ireland’s people.

“I do not take this duty lightly, nor do I overlook the very real concerns people have around their cost of living.”

On Wednesday, Steve Baker, a junior minister in the Northern Ireland Office, insisted the date for an election would be confirmed soon.