Northern Ireland Protocol: Ulster Unionist dubs UK government ‘double agent’ after proposals of port check enhancements

A sign in Main Street, Larne, Co Antrim, last year put up by unionists against the Northern Ireland Protocol

AN Ulster Unionist MLA has accused the British government of acting as a “double agent” over plans for new facilities at Northern Ireland ports for goods checks.

Details of government proposals to replace the contentious NI Protocol emerged in a letter published yesterday.

The Northern Ireland Protocol Bill completed its committee stage in the House of Lords last month. The legislation will allow ministers to override some post-Brexit trade rules if a deal with the EU cannot be reached.

New steps are outlined in a letter sent to the House of Lords sub-committee on the Northern Ireland Protocol by Lord Benyon, a government minister

Suggestions in Lord Benyon’s letter include a “green lane” for British goods staying in Northern Ireland, and a “red lane” for British goods moving to the Republic and the wider EU.

The letter, published by the Department of Environment, Food and Rural Affairs, said the red lane would require “enhancement” of existing facilities at points of entry.

"The Government’s plans for implementation of the red lane were rightly questioned by many Peers during the Bill’s Second Reading and at Committee Stage,” the correspondence states.

"The Government’s position has always been that the arrangements in place for the red lane will require the enhancement of existing SPS (sanitary/phytosanitary) facilities at points of entry in Northern Ireland.

"The necessary construction has not taken place to date owing to wider concerns about the Protocol’s implementation.

"However, acting to deliver these facilities is pivotal to securing a viable and sustainable way forward on the Protocol in relation to EU-destined goods.”

The letter notes that while delivery of these facilities is a devolved responsibility, in the absence of a Northern Ireland Executive and Assembly, it will now fall to the UK government to “take that work forward” with work to begin in early 2023.

It continues: "This will be done with full recognition of the ongoing responsibility of the Northern Ireland Department for Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs (DAERA) in this area, including maintaining the appropriate staffing levels for those SPS facilities and other administrative matters.”

Mr Elliott, a representative for Fermanagh and South Tyrone, has said the UK government are "playing the role of a double agent by indicating the Westminster Protocol Bill is acting in the best interests of Northern Ireland, but then announcing the enhancement of the checks at local ports for incoming goods that are going onward to the EU”.

He said: “In what appears to be UK appeasement of the EU to enhance checks at Northern Ireland ports, there is no indication of anything positive coming from the UK Protocol legislation that will resolve the issues of the Protocol in Northern Ireland.

"The UK Government seems to be giving whilst getting nothing in return,” he added.

“It is time that we were provided with information on the progress of the negotiations between the UK and EU to establish if there is anything positive for those transporting goods into Northern Ireland.

“Many hauliers indicate that the paperwork associated with the Protocol is significantly adding to their workload and expense. There is nothing in this announcement to indicate that will be removed for ‘Green Lane’ goods, specifically those goods that remain in Northern Ireland.

“Unfortunately this announcement is enhancing the Protocol, which could potentially be to the detriment of addressing the core issues and ongoing problems.”

Meanwhile, Sinn Féin Brexit spokesperson Declan Kearney believes the announcement “is long overdue, but also necessary”.

“I have been encouraged in recent weeks by the intensified engagement between the EU and British Government,” he continued.

“The onus rests clearly on this British Government to demonstrate its commitment to implementing the Protocol it negotiated as part of this ongoing process.”

The Northern Ireland Office (NIO) has also been asked for further comment.