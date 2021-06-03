Northern Ireland Protocol not ‘fixable’ in current state says DUP leader Edwin Poots

New DUP leader Edwin Poots has said the Northern Ireland Protocol is not fixable in its current state.

Speaking on RTÉ’s Primetime tonight, Mr Poots said he didn’t sign up for the protocol, nor did others who voted for Brexit.

“The vote was the UK leaving the European Union, not Great Britain,” he said.

Read More

Read More

“The protocol isn’t working. So, as the grace period is coming to an end, we in Northern Ireland will have 15,000 checks per week of our goods at our ports of goods coming from Great Britain to Northern Ireland, because of the apparent risk of the single market.

“Now, there’s actually less checks that take place on the whole eastern part of the European Union. So, Russia, Ukraine, Belarus, Moldova, Kosovo, Albania - all of those countries.”

He added he doesn't believe that the protocol as it currently exists is fixable. “I don’t believe that tinkering out with the edges of the protocol as if that will help," he said.

“Well it’s an international agreement that isn’t working.”

Mr Poots also addressed his fundamentalist Christian beliefs, saying it has nothing to do with his new role as leader of the DUP.

“Well it hasn’t had any impact over the course of the previous 25 years I’ve been in politics.

“I’ve held many significant positions,” he said.

“Britain is a country which has Christian values. Ireland is a country which has Christian values. I have no apologies to make for being a Christian in the public square.

"And I don’t believe that it is appropriate for a constant attack to be made on people for their Christian beliefs. I will always defend my Christian beliefs.”

He discussed his relationship with Fine Gael TDs, Tanaiste Leo Varadkar and Foreign Affairs Minister Simon Coveney, saying he would have no issue speaking with them, while also bringing up an issue he had with the Tánaiste.

“I won’t have an issue dealing with them, I won’t have an issue confronting them and telling them how disgraceful their actions are,” he said.

“Leo Varadkar took photographs over the European Union of a border post destroyed in, I think, the 1970s and said this is what could happen.

“When a young man from the Loyalist community actually stated there could be violence if the protocol doesn’t go away, he was slated by the media. “But the Prime Minister of Ireland, and it is shameful that he used that type of messaging to the European Union.”