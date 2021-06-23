| 11.4°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Northern Ireland Protocol a recipe for instability, DUP’s Jeffrey Donaldson to warn Boris Johnson

New DUP leader will push Johnson to take action over Irish Sea border

Sir Jeffrey Donaldson Expand

Close

Sir Jeffrey Donaldson

Sir Jeffrey Donaldson

Sir Jeffrey Donaldson

Suzanne Breen

Jeffrey Donaldson has warned that it is unrealistic to expect stability in Northern Ireland when every unionist at Stormont opposes the Northern Ireland Brexit Protocol.

The Lagan Valley MP, who is set to be the DUP’s next leader, said he would be speaking urgently to the Prime Minister to try to find a solution.

Sinn Fein said that the internal problems in Mr Donaldson’s party had caused turmoil in the Executive, and stressed that the DUP’s push for a hard Brexit had made the Protocol necessary.

Most Watched

Privacy