Northern Ireland Protocol a recipe for instability, DUP’s Jeffrey Donaldson to warn Boris Johnson

Jeffrey Donaldson has warned that it is unrealistic to expect stability in Northern Ireland when every unionist at Stormont opposes the Northern Ireland Brexit Protocol.

The Lagan Valley MP, who is set to be the DUP’s next leader, said he would be speaking urgently to the Prime Minister to try to find a solution.

Sinn Fein said that the internal problems in Mr Donaldson’s party had caused turmoil in the Executive, and stressed that the DUP’s push for a hard Brexit had made the Protocol necessary.

Mr Donaldson was the only candidate for the DUP leadership. His name will go forward to the party’s electoral college — comprising MPs and MLAs — on Saturday. He will then be ratified by the party’s executive next week.

TUV leader Jim Allister told Sir Jeffrey that the focus must be on “dismantling and defeating” the Protocol.

"Unless or until unionism gets serious about the Protocol, we will not defeat the living and tangible threat which it is to the very survival of the Union,” he added.

Irish Foreign Minister Simon Coveney tweeted his congratulations to the future DUP leader: “I genuinely wish you well and look forward to working with you on the many challenges that lie ahead. Respect.”

Sinn Fein leader Mary Lou McDonald said she will meet Mr Donaldson next week.

In a post on Twitter Ms McDonald said: "Have spoken this evening with incoming DUP leader Jeffrey Donaldson.

"We will meet early next week. There is much work to be done. Powersharing must deliver for all our people."

Acknowledging the difficulties he faces as he prepares to become the DUP’s fifth leader, Mr Donaldson said: “The task ahead is great. I do not underestimate the challenge, but I know the overwhelming majority of people who live here want Northern Ireland to keep moving forward.

“I have the vision to lead unionism into its second century, by embracing those who believe in a Northern Ireland where people of all identities and none can live, work and raise their family.”

He continued: “To that end, I will be speaking with the Prime Minister at the earliest opportunity to emphasise that it is not realistic to expect stability when every unionist representative in the devolved institutions opposes the Northern Ireland Protocol.

“The Government, and those who claim to be protectors of peace and stability, must step up and deal with the Protocol in a manner which respects the constitutional and economic integrity of the United Kingdom.

“I will play my part but the Government and Brussels must step up and recognise the flaws of the Protocol and how it was foisted upon Northern Ireland.”

Paul Givan said he expected his incoming party leader to return to Stormont from his current Westminster role and take the First Minister post that he currently holds.

"Jeffrey has made clear that he does want to come back to Stormont in due course and wants to be First Minister, and Jeffrey will make an exceptional First Minister, nobody doubts that,” he added.

Sinn Fein Finance Minister Conor Murphy said Stormont now needed a period of stability to deal with the challenges of Covid-19 and Brexit.

"There has been turmoil in the Executive for some time. It has been well recognised that the difficulties ongoing within the DUP have caused difficulties for the Executive,” he added.

"We want to see the Executive functioning. We are still in the grips of a pandemic, we have huge challenges in our health service, we have economic challenges facing us, we have the challenges of Brexit.

"So, there is a lot to be got on with, and we want a period to be able to do that sensibly and quietly. We don't need this notion that there is some crisis brewing here."

Reacting to Mr Donaldson’s comments about the Protocol creating instability, Mr Murphy said that without “the new leader of the DUP and his party colleagues pushing the hardest possible Brexit” with the Tories, the Protocol would never have existed .



