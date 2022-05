Counting resumed this morning in the Northern Ireland Assembly election later with Sinn Fein firmly on course to emerge as the largest Stormont party.

• Sinn Féin are on course to be the biggest party with 250,388 first preferences, compared with 184,002 for the DUP

• Alliance becomes third force in Northern Irish politics with 116,681 first preference votes

