Northern Ireland election 2022: Sinn Féin jubilation, count centre protests and grumblings over food – how the day unfolded

From protests outside a count centre to a scramble for caterers, it wouldn’t be an election count in Northern Ireland without some drama away from the ballot boxes.

That was of course captured across social media, alongside the scenes of jubilant politicians from those elected and other disappointed faces of those who didn’t make it over the line at the early stages.

One of the stories of the day was undoubtedly the performance of Sinn Féin, who topped the first preference votes with 29pc.

Celebrating online, party president Mary Lou McDonald tweeted an image embracing Michelle O’Neill and described it as the “election of a generation”.

What a day. An election of a generation. Thank you for your support. We will work hard for everyone. #AE22 pic.twitter.com/xuumeL89Ez — Mary Lou McDonald (@MaryLouMcDonald) May 6, 2022

Videos of the pair arriving at the Belfast count centre in a jubilant mood set social media ablaze, as reporters and others attempted to grab an interview with the nationalist leaders.

After an interview the Sinn Fein president gave to TalkTV in which she referenced a unity referendum, DUP leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson took aim at Ms McDonald on social media for talking about a “divisive border poll” in her “first speech”.

The first speech is not about the cost of living or fixing our NHS, delivering more GPs or 30 hours free child care but it is about a divisive border poll within five years. . . There we have it. No one can say they weren’t warned! https://t.co/KP9dfiaeVV — Jeffrey Donaldson MP (@J_Donaldson_MP) May 6, 2022

With their first preference vote at 21.3pc, the DUP’s day was less positive and former adviser turned commentator Tim Cairns took to Twitter to declare the result a “disaster”.

Despite Sir Jeffrey Donaldson explaining he was pleased with his party’s performance, the former special adviser wrote: “If the party was a proper political party (which of course it’s not) there would be a change in the senior backroom team on Monday morning. There won’t be.”

21.3% is a disaster for the DUP. If the party was a proper political party (which of course it’s not) there would be a change in the senior backroom team on Monday morning. There won’t be — Tim Cairns (@timcairns) May 6, 2022

In Belfast the drama of the day started away from the ballot boxes being emptied, with those making their way to the Titanic Exhibition Centre delayed following a crash on the M3 and traffic at a standstill at 7am.

It was a particular hassle for the first MLA of the day to be elected, Alliance’s Kellie Armstrong who described traffic as being “at a standstill”.

Thankfully the politician made it into the centre in the end, as she went on to top the poll in Strangford.

Traffic at a standstill on the way to the Titanic Count Centre. No one getting to the count anytime soon @eoni_official @TrafficwatchNI @ChiefConPSNI — Kellie Armstrong (@Kelmba) May 6, 2022

Unite the Union also demanded politicians come out of the Belfast centre as dozens held an early afternoon protest and made their voices known over a 1.75% rejected pay offer for council workers.

A unite strike has arrived at the count centre here in Belfast. Members outside told me that they are from a number of workforces.



Some politicians have been out to chat to those on strike. @BelTel #AE22 pic.twitter.com/qIqvaGrgHB — Kevin Scott (@Kscott_94) May 6, 2022

In a tweet posted by the union, city council worker John Moore asked the politicians to step away from the vote counting and “come out and speak to us”.

An election count also wouldn’t be complete without the obligatory grumbling over the count centre food offerings.

The update you have all been waiting for from the Belfast count centre..... 1pm is a bad time to visit the food van, still packed. #AE22 @BelTel pic.twitter.com/KAc5d9otqO — Kevin Scott (@Kscott_94) May 6, 2022

Some of the most dramatic developments of the day involved the queue at the Belfast centre food van, so much so it prompted election organisers at the site to announce they were sourcing outside caterers to help.

