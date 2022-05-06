| 14.3°C Dublin

DUP and Sinn Féin fighting to be largest party at Stormont – follow the live count here 

Michelle O'Neill (Sinn Fein), Sir Jeffrey Donaldson (DUP), Naomi Long (Alliance), Doug Beattie (UUP) and Colum Eastwood (SDLP) cast their votes on polling day.

Michelle O'Neill (Sinn Fein), Sir Jeffrey Donaldson (DUP), Naomi Long (Alliance), Doug Beattie (UUP) and Colum Eastwood (SDLP) cast their votes on polling day.

Vote counting for the Assembly election is now underway.

The first results are expected this afternoon. It's after voters went to the polls on Thursday across Northern Ireland to elect 90 members of the Assembly.

The first of the 90 MLAs are expected to be returned by Friday afternoon, and the counts are likely to continue into the Saturday.

Follow our live coverage here, courtesy of our colleagues at our sister publication The Belfast Telegraph:

