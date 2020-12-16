Northern Executive will have to change tack to avoid Covid disaster, Dáil told

THE Northern Executive has “no experience of taking hard decisions” and will have to change tack to avoid Covid disaster, the Dáil has been told.

Alan Kelly, leader of the Labour Party, said Stormont would have to be told to get its act together, saying the whole country had been shocked to see fleets of ambulances in hospital car parks treating Covid-19 patients in the North because of full wards and escalating incidence rates.

There is a growing unease amongst us all in relation to how Covid-19 is being managed in Northern Ireland, he said.

Dr Gabriel Scally said if Northern Ireland was a football team, “they'd be in the relegation zone. And the directors will be bringing in a new manager and coaching team,” Mr Kelly said.

“It’s deeply concerning to see ambulances parked outside hospitals in rows, and people being treated in circumstances where engines are being left running, with the NHS at a breaking point. We’re in a situation we've never seen before with the scale of the crisis is that in Northern Ireland.”

The Northern Executive’s handling of Covid-19 “has consequences for us all in the rest of this island”, he warned.

“Instead of Sinn Féin and the DUP playing politics, trying to be on both sides of many arguments, bickering and dithering, maybe we have reached a point where our Government needs that the way they’re dealing with this crisis isn't working.”

Taoiseach Micheál Martin agreed the situation in Northern Ireland was “very, very worrying and concerning”, but he declined to criticise the DUP-Sinn Féin administration, other than saying it was regrettable that there had not been North-South alignment against Covid-19 in recent months.

He added, however, that the border counties of the Republic had a higher incidence rate than elsewhere in this State.

“We are in solidarity with the people of Northern Ireland who are going through a very difficult time right now. We will work with our colleagues in the Northern Executive,” Mr Martin said, adding that Northern health minister Robin Swann had done well in the face of many challenges.

There is to be a North-South Ministerial Council (NSMC) meeting on Friday at which the handling of Covid-19 will be discussed, he said.

“There are political sensitivities here. It is to be regretted that we didn’t have complete alignment over the last number of months, but that is as it is,” he said. “We want to work in solidarity, and any help we can give, we will give.”

But Mr Kelly warned the crisis in the North was already having “a huge consequence on the rest of us on this island…The infection rate in Northern Ireland is four times what it is in the South”, he said.

“If you look at the numbers, the difference in infection rates is alarming. in the counties of Cork and Kerry we have a 14-day incidence rate of 25 and 30, but in the local districts of Antrim, Newtownabbey, the Causeway coast, the Glens and Mid-Ulster all have 14-day incidence rates of 300 in recent days, and in Mid- and East Antrim the figure is over 500.

“So the people of the North have been let down. And there is a knock-on effect in relation to our border areas, and further afield. The 14-day incidence rate in Donegal is the highest in the State at 225 per 100,000, and in Louth it is 175, while Cavan and Monaghan are both over 100.

“So, Taoiseach, we need action. We need our Government and yourself to make it very clear to the Executive, who haven't got experience in making hard decisions, that they are going to have to change tack – and quickly.”

Online Editors