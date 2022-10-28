North minister Chris Heaton-Harris confirms Stormont election but stops short of confirming a date

Britain’s Northern Ireland minister, Chris Heaton-Harris, has fuelled uncertainty by failing to fix a date for an assembly election he insists must happen due to deadlock in re-establishing power-sharing.

The North minister followed up on his pledge to call an election for the Stormont assembly but refused to name a date.

It had been widely speculated that the next vote – following on an historic election last May which delivered a deadlocked assembly – would happen on December 15 next, or by January 19 next year at the latest.

Mr Heaton-Harris did say yesterday he would do his “legal duty” to call an election within 12 weeks after the six-month expiry date for establishing a power-sharing government in Belfast after elections in May.

But he failed to fix a specific polling day promising only to give more detail next week after talks with Northern Ireland party leaders.

Taoiseach, Micheál Martin, said the key issue in the North remained the restoration of the power-sharing executive and assembly.

Mr Martin said this remained a priority for his Government adding that it was regrettable that the Democratic Unionist Party (DUP) did not take its seats and facilitate power-sharing.

The Taoiseach said elections can lead to further polarisation and there was an obligation on everybody not to allow that happen.

Asked about reports that the British government rejected his suggestions about joint authority for the North in the absence of a power-sharing, Mr Martin insisted that the Irish Government had a role to play and that this was provided for under the 1998 Good Friday Agreement.

“The Good Friday Agreement is there in terms of the framework and both governments will operate within the framework of the Good Friday Agreement,” Mr Martin said.

“That does involve consultation between the Irish Government and the British government if there is any prolonged period of direct rule or no devolution, so to speak. Fundamentally, it is the restoration of the executive and the institutions that matter most now, in the immediate sense, and I think we will all work within the framework of the agreement,” the Taoiseach added.

Earlier, Mr Heaton-Harris made his statement at a hastily organised press conference in Belfast.

The lack of an election date caused confusion and left open the possibility London may play for time and try to delay the poll.

A deadline to restore devolved government expired at midnight on Thursday, which by law means there must be an election for a new assembly within 12 weeks.



The North’s politicians and analysts agree such an election would be futile and do nothing to break the political deadlock which has paralysed Stormont.

By yesterday Mr Heaton-Harris appeared to be trying to buy more time.

“I hear when parties say that they really do not want an election at all but nearly all of them are parties that signed up to the rules, to the law, that means I need to call an election. So you’ll hear more from me on that particular point next week,” the North minister said.

Mr Heaton-Harris denied making a U-turn. “I am still going to be calling an election,” he said. But he did link the lack of a date to EU-UK negotiations over the Northern Ireland Protocol.

“The atmosphere in those talks is completely changed in recent weeks and I am optimistic and I really do believe that we can get somewhere on those too,” Mr Heaton-Harris said.

Northern Ireland’s chief electoral officer, Virginia McVea, said she would continue plans for a December 15 election and apologised to election workers for the uncertainty.

The DUP created the deadlock after an assembly election in May by boycotting power sharing in protest against checks on British trade goods coming into the North.

That action blocked the formation of an executive, leading to seven months of political stagnation but the party insisted it was right in its stance.