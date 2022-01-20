| 3.8°C Dublin

North double-jobbing U-turn weakens the DUP and Donaldson as May election looms

DUP leader Jeffrey Donaldson outside Stormont Buildings. Photo: David Young/PA Expand

John Downing Twitter

CRITICS styled the temporary restoration of ‘double-jobbing’ in Northern Ireland politics as a blatant Tory lollipop for Jeffrey Donaldson and his struggling DUP colleagues. But just as it looked too sweet to be wholesome, the UK’s embattled Boris Johnson abruptly dropped the move. Let’s disentangle the political web.

What is this all about?

Holding more than one elected political job was finally banned in Northern Ireland in 2016. Up to then, the big guns of Northern politics held several seats – with the late Ian Paisley and John Hume being Euro MEPs, London MPs, and, at times, Northern Ireland Assembly members.

