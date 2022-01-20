North double-jobbing U-turn weakens the DUP and Donaldson as May election looms

CRITICS styled the temporary restoration of ‘double-jobbing’ in Northern Ireland politics as a blatant Tory lollipop for Jeffrey Donaldson and his struggling DUP colleagues. But just as it looked too sweet to be wholesome, the UK’s embattled Boris Johnson abruptly dropped the move. Let’s disentangle the political web.

What is this all about?

Holding more than one elected political job was finally banned in Northern Ireland in 2016. Up to then, the big guns of Northern politics held several seats – with the late Ian Paisley and John Hume being Euro MEPs, London MPs, and, at times, Northern Ireland Assembly members.

The so-called ‘dual mandate’ was gonged in the Republic way back in 2004.

But London had proposed a temporary return of political double-jobbing ahead of the pivotal May 5 elections to Stormont. This appeared to favour DUP leader Jeffrey Donaldson. He is a Westminster MP, so he cannot hold the office of First Minister in Belfast because he is not elected to that parliament.

The DUP has had a terrible year, with three leaders in two months. Jeffrey Donaldson would probably take a seat in the Stormont elections – but it would be very difficult for the party to win a subsequent by-election for his Westminster seat. The law change would let Mr Donaldson hold both seats until the next UK general election, which could be as late as December 2024.

How did the other Northern Ireland parties react?

With great fury, followed by considerable satisfaction. Six parties – Sinn Féin, SDLP, Alliance, Green Party, Ulster Unionist Party (UUP), and People Before Profit – all signed a joint letter of protest.

The UUP, overtaken by the upstart DUP two decades ago, said the move “would make Vladimir Putin blush”.

Sinn Féin’s Michelle O’Neill said the whole idea proved “the DUP are out of step – and the Tories are out of order”. SDLP leader Colum Eastwood, hearing about the London government U-turn, said both the DUP and the UK’s Northern Ireland minister Brandon Lewis had suffered “a humiliating defeat”.

How did Jeffrey Donaldson and the DUP take London’s abrupt abandonment of the move?

Jeffrey Donaldson always insisted he did no deal with Johnson’s government on the issue, and said other seasoned politicians in opposing parties could also avail.

He said he wanted the voters to decide who represented them and the rule change opened the same option to other politicians to hold two jobs for a time.

Hearing about the London about-face, he said he was disappointed for the voters.

“It’s the people who decide. I think it’s for others who did not want this to happen to explain why,” Mr Donaldson said yesterday.

Brandon Lewis, the UK’s Northern Ireland minister, argued the original idea had been backed by former Alliance Party leader John Alderdice, who is now a Liberal Democrat member of the House of Lords. This caused tensions with Mr Alderdice’s former Alliance Party colleagues, because the change was being put through via a House of Lords amendment.

London officials said the measure had been dropped in recognition of the strong views expressed by all the North’s parties.

What’s the political fallout?

Boris Johnson’s government will shrug this off and get on with much bigger survival battles arising from the main Partygate row. But the DUP definitely lost face and is weakened. It faces a very tough Stormont election.

The elections on May 5, if not sooner, are likely to make Sinn Féin the biggest party – with a claim on the First Minister’s job for the first time ever. That will pose big questions for unionists of all hues, and also raises questions about the future of the fragile power-sharing structures, as cross-community participation is required.