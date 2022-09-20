Norma Foley insists she will try to get funding in Budget to sort out school transport mess

Education Minister Norma Foley has insisted she is trying to secure additional funding in next week’s Budget to resolve the school bus crisis that has left many children without transport to school.

Appearing on RTÉ’s Prime Time programme on Tuesday night ahead of her appearance before a Dáil committee on the issue this morning, she said she is in discussions with the Department of Public Expenditure to see if it can allocate additional funding in the Budget so that pupils allocated ‘concessionary’ public transport tickets will also have a seat on the bus.

Ms Foley announced in July that school transport fees would be waived for the upcoming academic year, saving families around €500 per year. Since then, over 8,000 children applied for a seat on school buses but there have been delays in some parents receiving their school bus tickets.

Ms Foley insisted that 124,00 students who met the criteria for free school transport are getting it.

When asked about those children who have not yet received their bus tickets, she said: “I am in discussions specifically for those who find themselves outside the loop who did not meet the criteria and who are concessionaries to see if there is scope from the Department of Public Expenditure if we can get additional funding perhaps to meet that particular cohort.”

“Those discussions are ongoing in the context of everything else in the budget and we will see next Tuesday.”

She will appear before the Joint Committee on Education, Further and Higher Education, Research, Innovation and Science this morning to discuss “the safe and sustainable reopening of schools” among other issues, although the issue of school transport is expected to dominate the meeting.

But Labour party Spokesman on Education Aodhán Ó Ríordáin, who also appeared on Prime Time, said her words effectively rang hollow and claimed she had to be dragged “kicking and screaming” to discuss the issue at today’s Education Committee meeting.

“I previously described the Department of Education as being a dysfunctional Debs committee and the minister now appears to be the chair of the Debs committee who just made a bag of the buses,” he said.

He said the free bus transport scheme was announced in July, yet claimed Ms Foley was missing in action before schools re-opened for the autumn.

“We had to issue from the Education Committee five different dates for her to appear in front of us to discuss this issue. If she had come in front of us and said ‘yes, I appreciate there are teething problems but we are trying to sort them out.’ But she didn’t do that,” he said.

“Everything is fire-fighting with this minister. She was clearly told – it was clear that Bus Éireann did not give her any sort of sense that they would be able to meet the capacity needs of this new policy. Obviously they were always going to get more people to apply for tickets, some people, I understand, applied for tickets and aren’t using them.”

“If you’re going to announce something you do it properly and you do it so it can be delivered,” he said.