Noel Rock and Hildegarde Naughton to replace swing-gate TD Maria Bailey on Oireachtas committees

FINE Gael TDs Noel Rock and Hildegarde Naughton are to receive promotions on foot of swing-gate TD Maria Bailey’s fall from grace.

Independent.ie understands the two backbench TDs are in line to replace Ms Bailey on two Oireachtas committees.

The nomination of Mr Rock as chairperson of the Housing Committee will be seen as significant, given he was the first TD to publicly condemning Ms Bailey’s legal action against a Dublin hotel.

She had sought compensation after falling from a swing in The Dean Hotel but later dropped amid intense pressure.

The Irish Independent revealed that she ran a 10km race just three weeks after the incident even though it was claimed in court papers that she was unable to run “at all” for three months.

At the time Mr Rock, a TD for Dublin North West, said: “The issue of the claimed inconsistencies needs to be clarified urgently: that type of thing isn’t compatible with Fine Gael values.”

Mr Varadkar subsequently hired a barrister to investigate the case and demoted Ms Bailey as chair the Housing Committee. This meant she lost a €9,500 top-up to her salary.

The Dun Laoghaire TD then resigned as chair of two more Oireachtas committees, including one focussed specifically on ethical rules.

The Taoiseach’s decision to give the high-profile job to Mr Rock will major boost his CV ahead of a tough election campaign.

Fianna Fáil has targeted his constituency for a gain in the form of current Lord Mayor of Dublin Paul McAuliffe.

Giving Ms Naughton the role as chairperson of the committee of chairs will be seen as a boost for her political credentials.

She is already chairperson of the Oireachtas Committee for Communications, Climate Action and the Environment.

Fine Gael sources said they were impressed with her stewardship of the committee which is probing a number of topics that are politically difficult for the government.

Members recently compiled a report which called for an independent review of the awarding of the broadband contract.

Ms Naughton has also been subject to intense lobbying from some quarters in relation to climate action.

Online Editors