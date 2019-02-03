'Nobody will be sorry it was built ' - Taoiseach defends high cost of Children's Hospital

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar has mounted a strong defence of the escalating cost of the National Children's Hospital, comparing it to "bad press" controversies over other major state infrastructural projects in the past and claiming "nobody will think it a poor investment" when the hospital is opened.

Speaking exclusively to the Sunday Independent yesterday, shortly after the chairman of the hospital's development board, Tom Costello, resigned citing concern about "reputational damage" over "ongoing commentary", Mr Varadkar defended the spiralling cost when spread over eight to 10 years and described estimates that the final cost could be between €1.75bn and €2bn as "misleading".

He said: "The cost of construction is higher than we budgeted for. There's no denying that. We budgeted for €1bn and it will cost around €1.4bn or €1.5bn, but that's spread over eight to 10 years."

The Taoiseach also said that other infrastructure projects would not be cancelled as a result of the cost overrun, stating "some projects might be deferred by weeks or months" which, he said, the Government would clarify over the next two weeks.

"Bear in mind," he said "the 10-year capital budget for health is €10bn - less than 20pc of that will be spent on the children's hospital. More than 80pc will be spent on other healthcare projects all over the country."

Speaking while on his way to the Ireland vs England Six Nations rugby international, Mr Varadkar said: "I predict it's going to be a bit like the inter-urban motorways, the Luas or the new airport terminals in Dublin or Cork. There will be bad press, claims and counterclaims about costs and delays, but once open to the public, nobody will be sorry it was built and nobody will think it a poor investment.

"Once it's built, it's an asset we'll have for 150-200 years. Children in school today will have it if they need it and so will their grandchildren who will use it in the 22nd Century."

While the Taoiseach was careful to state that the "huge focus" on cost was "understandable" and to refer to "enormous anxieties" about the impact on other projects, his trenchant defence of the cost will cause some surprise and may fuel criticism ahead on an ongoing Public Accounts Committee examination and a review by business consultants PwC, a report which Mr Varadkar claimed would itself cost between €200,000 and €400,000 and not €450,000 as reported.

The PwC review will stop short of determining culpability at an individual level.

Notwithstanding the Taoiseach's attempt to defend the project, and direct the public's imagination to a "state-of-the-art and one of the best in the world" hospitals when completed, the Sunday Independent understands that there are serious tensions between the departments of Public Expenditure and Health over the scale of the overrun.

Yesterday, Fianna Fail Public Expenditure spokesman Barry Cowen accused the Government of being "economical with the truth" on the "spiralling costs", claiming Health Minister Simon Harris knew last September that the cost was €200m ahead of budget but did not tell the Dail.

A source close to Mr Harris yesterday said "commercially sensitive information" was never disclosed by the Government while costs were still being negotiated and said that this has been privately pointed out to Mr Cowen.

Mr Cowen also criticised the Department of Public Expenditure for its handling of the overrun: "The department were able to leak to the media that it had supposedly expressed concerns to the Department of Health some two years ago. It's not clear however, what it did to act on these concerns other than to simply express them," he said.

The Department of Public Expenditure is responsible for policy on allocating public funds across each area of government spending and ensuring that expenditure is managed in line with allocations. "Well, it has clearly failed in this case," Mr Cowen said.

However, Mr Varadkar said: "I have heard figures like €1.75bn or even €2bn. I think this is misleading. Those figures include parts of the project that are commercial, and that won't be paid for by the taxpayer like the multi-storey car park, retail and restaurants, as well as IT and equipment, all of which we'd have to upgrade and pay for anyway if we stayed in Crumlin and Temple Street. It even includes €40m spent mostly by Fianna Fail on the failed plan to build it at the Mater. I think people using those figures are just trying to undermine the new hospital and aren't giving the public the full picture.

"We need this hospital; our children need it and deserve it. We will work hard over the next few weeks to restore public confidence in the project through changes in personnel and an independent review. We'll also examine ways to recover some of the cost - €150m will be recovered in VAT, for example. When the Crumlin site is vacated, there will be value that can be realised in terms of a health asset and also for housing."

Yesterday, Mr Costello said: "I have acted with professionalism and integrity in all my dealings with the project stakeholders including the Minister for Health and his department. Every decision made by the board has been guided by what was deemed best for the project. I am concerned about the reputational damage that the ongoing commentary about the increased cost of the hospital is having on this critically important project and so I have decided to step down from my role to help ensure that focus is restored on delivering the project."

The resignation came just a day after the Health Minister, Mr Harris, said there would be personnel changes and accountability. Yesterday, Mr Harris thanked Mr Costello for his service and his "exceptional commitment" to the project.

Sunday Independent