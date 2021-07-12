Leo Varadkar has passed on an opportunity to correct party sources who are briefing that Kate O’Connell will never run again for Fine Gael in Dublin Bay South.

Instead the party leader said: “Nobody should think that they're entitled to be on a ticket, or to get a nomination.”

He added that Fine Gael would have been dependent on Fianna Fáil transfers to win the by-election that was lost on Friday to Labour’s Ivana Bacik, appearing to pass blame onto the collapse in the vote share of the largest party in Government.

Asked about anonymous reports that Ms O’Connell would be blocked if she attempted a return at the next general election, and asked if he would make the position clear, Mr Varadkar said: “As you know, Kate O’Connell won a seat in the Dáil in 2016 with a huge support from the [Fine Gael] party at the time.

“Unfortunately she wasn't able to hold her seat in the 2020 election. She chose not to put her name forward for the by-election selection convention.

“Anybody - any party member, or indeed anybody who is not a party member as well – can put forward their name at the section convention. I've been elected four times now to the Dáil, and I had to go to selection convention too, and I still do, and I’m the party leader.

“You know, nobody should think that they're entitled to be on a ticket or to get a nomination. Everyone in our party has to go before party members and make their case, and that will apply to everyone.”

Asked by Independent.ie if he thought Ms O’Connell had ducked an opportunity to run in the by-election because it was always going to be a hard achievement for Fine Gael to hold the Eoghan Murphy seat, Mr Varadkar responded: “I can't answer that. I don't speak for other people. What I can say is that I think the analysis at the outset that somehow this seat was ours to lose, or was in the bag, was always a flawed one.

“This is a constituency where on a bad day we get about 20pc of the vote, and on a good day we got about 30pc. The 20pc [in a general election] means you hold your seat, although we didn’t there in 2002, and the 30pc means you might have one and a half quotas and you might be in the fight for a second seat.

“A by-election is very different, you need 50pc, and you need to be getting the transfers to do that. A major source of our transfers would be Fianna Fáil. So it was always going to be hard to hold the seat.

“We put up a fight and had a great campaign, a very united campaign. I think James Geoghegan, as a first time candidate, getting 26pc of the vote was a really good result for him.

“He’ll have an opportunity to go forward again and I think to do even better next time. I predict that next time he’ll be the poll topper.”

