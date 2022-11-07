No tech closures imminent, says Tánaiste Leo Varadkar as he points to high demand for tech workers

FACEBOOK workers could be told as early as tomorrow how many of their jobs are to go in Ireland. But no closures by big tech companies here are imminent, it was claimed by Tánaiste Leo Varadkar.

Meanwhile Mr Varadkar will be questioned in the Dáil tomorrow about the likely extent of the so-called ‘tech wreck’ as industry analysts advised it is a correction rather than another version of the dotcom crash.

Enterprise Minister Mr Varadkar was briefed by the IDA and Enterprise Ireland of the crisis this evening as a string of tech companies looked set for domino redundancies.

He said later there was still “high demand” for tech workers across the economy.

But he warned against panic, saying Ireland’s world-leading tech sector retained fundamental strengths.

Mr Varadkar said: “My main concern is for the staff and their families who will be affected by downsizing in certain tech companies with a presence in Ireland.

“No company has given any indication that it is considering closing its Irish base. We will assist any employees affected as they seek alternative employment or other opportunities.

“As a country we are close to full employment, with high demand for tech, marketing and other skills across all sectors.

”There is a strong pipeline of new investments from overseas," he added, while within Ireland “we expect many positive announcements in the coming months”.

Mr Vardkar said the economy is well diversified, with hundreds of thousands of people employed by indigenous SMEs, pharmaceuticals, agri-food, med-tech, and financial services.

“We have ongoing engagement with major tech employers through the IDA and Enterprise Ireland, and the Government has asked the agencies to intensify this engagement.

“There are well-established statutory processes to protect employees, and we are confident that all national employment rights requirements for consultation and notification of redundancies will be adhered to once decisions on any reductions in employment are made.”

He said that the Government for its part is focused on competitiveness and ensuring that Ireland is the best place in Europe to invest and grow for the future.

“We have never taken our economic prosperity for granted.”

A White Paper on Enterprise is due in the next month which will set the strategic direction for job-creation, he added.

Speaking in Sharm el-Sheikh where he attended Cop27, Taoiseach Micheál Martin said there were no fears at this stage about corporation tax revenues for the country.

But he added: “Irrespective of what company may have to make (redundancy) decisions, workers have to be treated with respect and with dignity, and proper protocols and industrial relations consultations have to take place.”

Meanwhile Twitter has confirmed it will observe all statutory obligations to workers locked out of its Dublin headquarters, while engaging in 30-days consultations.

A spokesperson for the Department of Enterprise this evening confirmed to the Irish Independent that it has not yet received notifications from either Twitter or Meta in relation to redundancies.

Mr Martin stressed: “We have a diversified economy. We've a wide range of jobs created in many different sectors. Of course, the technology sector is a particularly important one. But we've been through difficulties in the past at different times in relation to that industry and other industries, and we have a strong resilience.

“The issue really for us is to understand what is happening out there globally, how that impacts on companies, and then make plans in terms of how we absorb any hits.”

But he said opportunities would come again, and many companies who have invested in Ireland would continue to do so, and have been “very positive about our workforce, our productivity, and our capacity to deliver".

“That's the broader story and a broader narrative. However, globally, the world is in a difficult space right now. So clearly that will impact on us in time also.”

The IDA is expected to appear before TDs and Senators to answer questions on job losses and volatility in the tech sector.

The so-called ‘Tech wreck’ comes as Mary Buckley takes over as interim chair of the industrial development body, with long-time leader Martin Shanahan lost to the corporate sector.

Sinn Féin spokeswoman on enterprise, Louise O’Reilly, has written to the chair of the Oireachtas Enterprise Committee asking for an urgent hearing.

Her party colleague, Maurice Quinlivan, is chair of the committee, and is likely to grant the request.

Ms O’Reilly said there had been significant volatility in the tech sector over the past number of days, with numerous reports of mass layoffs in some of the biggest tech companies worldwide.

“As one of the most significant technology sectors in Europe, these reports are a worrying development for tech workers in Ireland.” she said.

“Twitter, Stripe, and Meta/Facebook are just some of the companies who have signalled mass layoffs and workforce reductions.”

She said she was requesting that IDA Ireland be called before the Enterprise Committee.