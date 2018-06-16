A summer election is off the table after Sinn Féin withdrew its threat to table a motion of no confidence in Housing Minister Eoghan Murphy.

No summer election: Sinn Fein withdraws threat of no confidence motion in Murphy

The party has been “considering” a motion for several weeks but will not now make a move on the issue before the Dáil breaks for its recess next month.

Independent.ie revealed yesterday that Sinn Féin missed the deadline to place a motion for their final speaking slot in advance of the break. And today the party’s chief whip Aengus Ó Snodaigh confirmed to RTÉ News that there are “no plans at present to have a vote of no confidence”.

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar warned his TDs on Wednesday night that if the motion was place it could lead to a general election. He told a private meeting that Sinn Féin were looking for a “win, win” situation because if Fianna Fáil saved the minister they would “take a kicking”.

Instead of targeting Mr Muprhy in the Dáil this week, Sinn Féin is turning its attention to Health Minister Simon Harris. The party has tabled a motion relating to the hospital trolley crisis. The Labour Party accused their rivals of bottling it. Senator Kevin Humphreys said: “"Despite having private members time in the Dáil next Wednesday and having flagged the prospect of a motion of no confidence for several weeks Sinn Féin got cold feet at the last moment.

"Instead their bluff has been called this week by the Taoiseach and they seem afraid to face the people in an election that might follow if Fianna Fáil decided not to abstain.”

Online Editors