No regrets for Denis Naughten, but former Fine Gael man takes a swipe at his old party

Denis Naughten says that shortly after he announced he was quitting politics he received a management job offer – his only fear is that he may not have the required qualifications.

“Roscommon Gaels wanted me to coach their under-14 hurlers – but my background is all football. So, it’s a bit of a dilemma,” he jokes in de-mob happy mode.

Four months shy of his 50th birthday, the Roscommon TD, who was once touted as a future Fine Gael leader, is not running in the next general election.

The rewind button has its allure – but most political enthusiasts address the burning question: Who gets the seat?

Was Naughten’s exit – characterised by an exchange of compliments with Taoiseach Leo Varadkar – really all about securing a return of his seat to his old Fine Gael fold?

Let’s recall the fractious history here. Denis Naughten began as a true Fine Gaeler.

He fell out with them over Roscommon Hospital in 2011; held his ground against the odds as an independent TD thereafter; went on to become a government minister as an independent TD; and then was unceremoniously driven out by Varadkar in October 2019 in a row over meetings with a broadband provider.

Naughten is frank about this one. He has mended fences with Fine Gael, voted for Varadkar as Taoiseach before Christmas, and appreciates the veracity of compliments delivered about his success in launching broadband – despite being forced out as the minister responsible.

“But you have to factor in the huge constituencies redraws next time. I’m really just concerned about my home base of south Roscommon where there will be an opening.

“I want a local representative from that area to step in – irrespective of party or group – and they now have enough notice,” he told Independent.ie.

Naughten’s brother, John, is an effective member of Roscommon County Council, but is also engaged in farming. He is not believed to have Dáil ambitions right now at least.

Much of Naughten’s early TD experience was about ‘a political family at war’ with a rolling series of leadership heaves and some electoral calamities

Denis Naughten came to politics in a very traditional Irish way – via the sudden and tragic death in a traffic accident of his talented father, Liam Naughten, who had represented south Roscommon variously as a Fine Gael councillor, TD and senator since the mid-1970s.

The son’s political exit means that next time out, for the first time in 50 years, there will not be a Naughten on the ballot paper in south Roscommon.

He celebrated his 24th birthday as a new Fine Gael TD at Leinster House in June 1997. An increasingly disgruntled Fine Gael was in opposition as Bertie Ahern’s Fianna Fáil reaped the rewards of the first of three back-to-back election wins.

Much of Naughten’s early TD experience was about “a political family at war” with a rolling series of leadership heaves and some electoral calamities.

It was exit John Bruton in 2001, enter and exit as quickly Michael Noonan, then enter Enda Kenny, who had a stumbling uphill struggle before eventually entering Government Buildings in February 2011.

Soon after that, in July 2011, Naughten was himself heading for the Fine Gael party exit doors in a bitter row over the downgrading of his local Roscommon Hospital emergency services. Over a decade later, this one still burns, as he told this writer yesterday.

Naughten rightly insists that in the teeth of the 2011 election campaign he secured vocal Roscommon Hospital assurances from the incoming taoiseach, Enda Kenny, and tánaiste and Labour leader Eamon Gilmore.

This was followed by a written guarantee from the health minister, James Reilly.

“So, they hung me out to dry. I did not leave Fine Gael. They left me out there swinging,” he said yesterday.

There were other rows which he battered through.

But now the endline is in sight and he believes a scientific career, in keeping with his university qualifications, may be his next move.

This relatively young politician’s exit is part of a recent trend. Last month, 41-year-old Brendan Griffin of Kerry, a Fine Gael TD since 2011, announced he will not be standing next time out either.