No promises on Christmas lockdown status despite ‘encouraging’ signs from Level 5, says Varadkar

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar TD during a media update following a meeting of the Cabinet Subcommittee on Covid-19 at Government Buildings, Dublin. Photo:Gareth Chaney/Collins

Things are “going very well” with Level 5 lockdown and the fight against the virus, the Tánaiste has told the Dáil – but it will still be the end of the month before Government decides about the next level and movement for Christmas.

Leo Varadkar said he did not want to provide misinformation about what people would be able to do in December, even though he asked to give certainty to businesses and individuals making arrangements for the festive season.

The Tánaiste said he would make no promises because “in two or three week’s time we might have to turn around and say we’re not going to be able to do that.”

He had been asked by Independent TD Michael Fitzmaurice to indicate whether the country would move back to Level 3 – or possibly Level 2 – in December.

Movement outside the county of residence is not permitted in Level 3. But Mr Fitzmaurice said that people from the country who were working in Dublin, for instance, wanted to go home to their families elsewhere in Ireland for Christmas.

“The number of new cases is falling faster than we thought it would. The positivity ratio is falling faster than we thought it would,” Mr Varadkar said.

It had halved to 3pc the other day, “which was really encouraging,” he said, before adding: “But what we are saying very definitely is that Level 5 is for six weeks.

“We want to get the number of cases down as low as possible before considering the state of restrictions. We don't have a decision yet to tell people what level we move to on December 1.

“But I do take your point that businesses need to prepare and families need to be as open as possible.”

Mr Varadkar said that there were now up to 120,000 Covid tests here every week, “which compares very favourably with other European countries. We rank eighth out of 23.”

One of the states Ireland trails Denmark, he noted, but it “now has a higher incidence of virus than us.” This indicated that it “isn't all about testing,” although testing was extremely important.

“In terms of the contact tracing we're trying to make sure that that's up to a higher level, and trying to use this Level 5 period to put in place an even more robust tracing regimes than we had.”

The Government was “really trying to scale up the number of people working in the tracing centres,” with 650 in place at the moment, of whom 344 are new recruits. The other 306 staff have been redeployed from other areas.

Catherine Murphy, co-leader of the Social Democrats, asked about the European ‘traffic light’ system for international travel which Ireland joins this weekend. She pointed out that it would become of major importance in the run-up to Christmas.

“We know that international travel is a known risk,” she said, with one case in Ireland leading to 56 Covid infections here.

“We're due to adopt the EU traffic light system for international travel this Sunday.

“We know that this traffic light system requires a domestic approach to the wider European system.

“But in the absence of testing at ports and airports, we’re effectively taking a fingers-crossed approach,” Ms Murphy said.

“We need to know what is going to be put in place. We don’t want to come back in a number of weeks’ time having discovered that this is a known risk that we haven’t properly mitigated.’

Mr Varadkar said that the percentage of international travellers coming back positive had thankfully been very small on international on international travel.

He added that if Irish people were travelling internationally it should only be for work or education or for a compassionate reason.

“The European traffic light system is a green, orange, and red map. It is done by region, rather than by country, and that determines the rules.

“There is no requirement to be tested or to quarantine for travel into Ireland from a green area.

“For an amber area, you can avoid the 14-day restricted movements requirement if you've a prior negative PCR test.

“For the red areas, you have to restrict your movements for at least five days, and then have a negative PCR test at that point.”

The whole idea of controls on travel from amber and red areas was to reduce the risk of the virus being re-seeded into the country, he said.

Online Editors