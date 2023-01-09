‘No pressure’ for first-time buyers to pay back State equity on First Home scheme - Housing Minister

Housing Minister Darragh O'Brien speaks to the media at the Department of Housing in Dublin

There is “no pressure” for first-time buyers to buy back State equity on the controversial First Home Scheme, according to housing minister Darragh O’Brien.

The fund helps first-time buyers bridge the gap between their mortgage, deposit and the price of a new home.

Under the scheme, the State provides an interest-free stake of up to 30pc in the home.

There have been 750 applications fully approved since the scheme was launched six months ago.

The average payout is €71,000, or 19pc equity in properties. This bridges the gap and helps first-time buyers secure homes.

A service charge will apply to the equity stake from year six, which Minister O’Brien emphasised will not be a “second mortgage”.

Rates will go from 1.75pc, between year six and 15, to 2.15pc from year 16, and as high as 2.85pc a year if they are still struggling to repay the debt after 30 years.

The rate is 0pc for the first five years.

“There’s no pressure for people to pay off the equity at all,” said the minister.

“It’s a servicing charge as opposed to interest because it’s a servicing charge and not compound.

“So that is a very different thing than a mortgage, so it’s important that people realise that distinction. It’s a servicing charge, it doesn’t build up the interest over a period of time.”

He said he wouldn’t urge people to not pay the equity back to the State at all, saying it is an individual decision.

“Each individual or couple, if they have their own household budget and their own mortgage, they make their own decisions for themselves.”

Michael Broderick, chief executive officer of the First Home Scheme, said this lack of pressure on paying off the equity is one of the more “attractive” parts of the scheme.

“One of the very attractive aspects of this scheme is there is no pressure on people to repay either the equity amount, or indeed the service charge.

“You could spend your entire life in the property and not pay an additional penny.”

However, the property owner’s “estate” would have to pay that service charge after the owner dies.

Each local authority area has a set price ceiling for houses and apartments if buyers wish to avail of the scheme in order to purchase the property.

This is in a bid to increase the building of affordable housing by developers.

However, the price ceilings have been increased in some regions, from €25,000 to €75,000 extra on the prices set six months ago.

In Dublin, apartments remain at a ceiling of €500,000 while house price ceilings have been increased by €25,000 to €475,000.

Minister O’Brien denied this is an admission by Government affordability has continued to decline.

He said people are paying mortgages which are half the price the rent they paid after buying their first homes with the schemes.

Mr Broderick said the scheme is playing “catch up” with house prices and said there is no point putting in place a scheme which no buyer can avail of.