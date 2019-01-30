'No plans' to review the security of ministers after eviction threat

A threat to evict female ministers from their homes has been described as "reprehensible" by Justice Minister Charlie Flanagan.

A threat to evict female ministers from their homes has been described as "reprehensible" by Justice Minister Charlie Flanagan.

He has no plans to carry out a review of security for his colleagues, but said gardaí would act "on any intelligence that's available to them".

It comes after the Irish Independent revealed anti-eviction protesters were investigated on foot of suggestions they planned to occupy the home of a number of female ministers.

Gardaí became aware of the threat last Thursday and provided extra patrols near the home of certain ministers. The Irish Independent has chosen not to name the ministers directly affected.

However, Culture Minister Josepha Madigan said threats of that nature were "a threat to democracy as opposed to individual politicians and it's really important to continue to do what we do".

Fianna Fáil's justice spokesman Jim O'Callaghan said attempts to scare female politicians were "consistent with what right-wing bullies do".

"Although nothing has happened directly, it's a matter I'd be extremely concerned about. It needs to be thoroughly investigated and not tolerated.

"Irrespective of whether it's a female politician or a male politician, the political system has to stand up to bullies. If you don't stand up to them it allows them to prosper," he said. Mr O'Callaghan said he did not see the need for all ministers to have Garda protection but said this incident "shows there has to be a review to ensure that politicians aren't being threatened and are safe".

Irish Independent