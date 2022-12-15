No plans to bring back mortgage interest relief despite latest ECB rise, Varadkar says

The decision of the ECB to raise its base interest rate by another half a percentage point was also raised in the Dáil.

Pearse Doherty of Sinn Féin pointed out that for somebody on a mortgage of €200,000 this would mean repayments increasing by over €3,000 per year, as the ECB rate now stands at 2.5pc.

“This will have an immediate impact on the 194,000 households who have tracker mortgages, and those u whose fixed rates are due to expire,” he said.

“Their fate lies with the banks.”

Sinn Féin had repeatedly argued that the banks should absorb these interest rates rises in the interest of their customers, he said.

“They are uniquely positioned to profit on rising interest rates and they should do the right thing,” he said, asking the Government to echo their call.

The Tánaiste said of the rate rise that it was hoped it was “the last one, or if not the last one, hopefully the second-last one.”

He pointed out that the ECB has a particular remit to bring inflation under control, “down to something around 2pc.”

Mr Varadkar added, however: “Obviously this is going to be extremely unwelcome news for mortgage holders and indeed other borrowers, who will see the cost of their repayments rise.

“That's coming at a time when the cost of everything is rising. And I know that's going to be a very unwelcome rise and very difficult for a lot of families and other borrowers in the period ahead.”

He answered Mr Doherty that the Government “doesn't have any plans at present to reintroduce mortgage interest relief [MIR]”.

“It did exist in the past, generally speaking at a time when interest rates were much higher than they are now,” he said.

“It's not something we would not rule out for the future. But there are no current plans to do so. Besides, it would involve reopening the Budget and all of the consequences that would derive from that.

“When it comes to variable interest rates, it is a commercial decision of the banks and other lenders to set variable rates and they will take into account a number of factors. When interest rates go up. The cost of borrowing for banks goes up as well, because banks get a lot of their finance from the ECB.”

But Mr Varadkar also warned: “Certainly my message to the banks is that they shouldn't use rising interest rates as an opportunity to increase profit margins.”