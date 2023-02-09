No plans at present to cut financial support to Ukrainian refugees living in Ireland, says Taoiseach Leo Varadkar

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar has said the Coalition has no plans at present to cut financial support to Ukrainian refugees living in Ireland.

Mr Varadkar said that while the Government wanted to encourage Ukrainians to enter the workforce and become self-sufficient, it was not possible in all cases.

“We don't at the moment have any plans to cut support for Ukrainians, and I'm not sure how that would work at the moment,” he told reporters in Brussels following a meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

“We do want to, obviously, encourage Ukrainians who can enter the workforce to become self-sufficient, to take up employment, to provide for their own accommodation and their own needs.

“But that's not going to be possible in all cases. A lot of Ukrainians who are in Ireland, barely speak English. Some are women who have a number of children to look after. It's not practical for them to become self-supporting. I can't imagine a situation where we would just cut them off.”

Mr Varadkar said there could not be a “one size fits all” model for EU countries to support Ukrainian refugees, and said the Government had already moved to ensure that refugees staying in hotels make a contribution to their meals and expenses to reflect the fact that those staying in private homes must do the same.

Mr Varadkar, along with his counterparts from Belgium, Luxembourg, Portugal and Malta, met with Mr Zelensky on the margins of the European Council meeting in Brussels on Thursday evening.

The Taoiseach said the Ukrainian president sought weapons which Ireland cannot provide, but insisted that this was understood, and said that he would take a request for non-lethal equipment, including rations, oil, engineering equipment, medical kits, body armour, to the Defence Forces and discuss it with Tánaiste and Defence Minister Micheál Martin to see what can be done.

Mr Varadkar said he told the Ukrainian president that more than 14,000 Ukrainian children are in Irish schools and that some schools in rural areas have remained open as a result. He also said he told him that more than 10,000 Ukrainians are working in Ireland.

The Fine Gael leader said he would “really like to” visit Ukraine and had an invitation from President Zelensky to do so but there was no date for it at the moment.

Mr Varadkar also said earlier comments on his way into the summit about being “fair, firm and hard” on migration should not be characterised or perceived as a change in Irish government policy, insisting migration was a good thing that strengthens the economy.

“The wealthiest, most successful countries in the world are open to migration,” he said.

But Mr Varadkar also added: “We need to be firm as well, though with people who come to the country with a story that doesn't stack up. We need to be very clear to them that their applications will be refused and that they will be sent home to their country of origin.”

He said EU leaders would discuss how to strengthen borders to reduce the number of people coming into Europe as well as measures to make countries of origin accept those being deported, including providing development aid.

