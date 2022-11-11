No Northern Ireland Executive and no Assembly… so who’s running Stormont?

They are the team of senior civil servants running Northern Ireland, but their names are not as familiar as the former ministers who were a common sight on TV screens and newspaper pages.

Since the Assembly election, there has been no Executive, and the caretaker ministers left their roles last month. That means Stormont is now run by departmental permanent secretaries.

Department for the Economy (DfE)

DfE’s permanent secretary is Mike Brennan, who has held the position since December 2020. Before that, he was deputy secretary of the department’s EU Exit Policy Group and senior principal economist in the Office of the First Minister and Deputy First Minister.

In 2020/21, he received a base salary of between £125,000 and £130,000.

Mr Brennan chairs DfE’s departmental board, which manages a policy and resources framework set by a previous minister.

Without a minister in place, it is up to the permanent secretary to steer the ship.

DfE’s indicative revised budget allocation for this financial year is £861m

Department of Justice (DoJ)

The DoJ’s permanent secretary is Richard Pengelly, who formerly held the role in the Department of Health. He oversees four directorates: access to justice, safer communities, justice delivery and reducing offending. Each of these has a director.

In the 2021/22 financial year, the permanent secretary received a salary between £135,000 and £140,000.

The department’s indicative budget allocation for 2022/23 is £1.1bn

Department of Health (DoH)

Peter May is the permanent secretary at the Department of Health. He worked in the same role at the Department for Infrastructure and the Department for Culture, Arts and Leisure.

The career civil servant was also the director of safer communities within the DoJ, and the principal private secretary to the deputy first minister.

The DoH, which is also responsible for the fire and rescue service, discharges its duties directly through the department and via its 17 arm’s-length bodies, including the five health trusts, the Public Health Agency and the Patient Client Council.

In the 2021/22 financial year, the post had a base salary of between £140,000 and £145,000.

DoH’s indicative budget allocation for this financial year is £6.8bn

Department for Communities (DfC)

Since April of this year, Colum Boyle has served as the DfC permanent secretary. He was previously the interim permanent secretary at the Department of Finance and deputy secretary of DfC’s Work and Health Group.

He manages the department’s operations and is also its principal accounting officer. The full-year-equivalent base salary for the post in 2021/22 was between £130,000 and £135,000.

DfC’s budget allocation for this financial year is £819m

Department of Finance (DoF)

The DoF handles the purse strings for all other departments and is also responsible for civil service personnel.

It is made up of the Public Spending Directorate, constructions and procurement delivery, Land and Property Services, Enterprise Shared Services, the Northern Ireland Statistics and Research Agency, the Strategic Policy and Reform Directorate, the Departmental Solicitor’s Office, civil service HR and the Communications and Engagement Division.

The DoF’s permanent secretary is Neil Gibson, who took up the role in February of this year.

The full-year equivalent base salary for the role was between £130,000 and £135,000 in 2021/22.

DoF’s indicative budget allocation for 2022/23 is £179m

Department for Infrastructure (DfI)

The DfI’s permanent secretary is Julie Harrison, who also serves as its accounting officer. As in other departments, the permanent secretary chairs DfI’s board, with three deputy secretaries, a director of corporate policy and planning and a director of finance working under her.

Ms Harrison previously served as the Northern Ireland Chair of the National Lottery Community Fund, a director of the Building Change Trust and a co-optee to the Joseph Rowntree Charitable Trust, before joining the civil service as a deputy secretary in the DoJ in 2020.

In 2021/22, DfI’s permanent secretary was paid a base salary of between £130,000 and £135,000.

DfI’s indicative budget allocation for 2022/23 is £447m

Department of Education (DoE)

The Department of Education works with arm’s-length bodies, including the Education Authority, the General Teaching Council and the Council for Catholic Maintained Schools.

Mark Browne has been its permanent secretary since February 2021. He has 36 years experience in the civil service, serving as deputy secretary at the Executive Office since 2013. Prior to that, he was deputy secretary at the Department for Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs.

In 2021/22, the role had a base salary of between £120,000 and £125,000.

DoE’s indicative budget allocation for this financial year is £2.4bn

Department of Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs (Daera)

Daera has responsibility for food, farming, the environment, fisheries, forestry and rural sector. It has two Executive agencies, the Northern Ireland Environment Agency and the Forest Service.

The permanent secretary is Katrina Godfrey, who took up the post in April. She previously served as the permanent secretary at DfI and in senior roles in the Executive Office.

Daera’s indicative budget allocation for 2022/23 is £571m

The Executive Office (TEO)

The TEO’s mission is to contribute to and oversee the co-ordination of Executive policies. When in place, the first and deputy First Ministers have political responsibility for the TEO.

It is now led by permanent secretary Denis McMahon, who is also the department’s accounting officer. While she remains head of the civil service, Jayne Brady also has a role.

McMahon was previously the Daera permanent secretary, while Ms Brady held a senior position at Belfast City Council.

The role had a full-time equivalent base salary of between £130,000 and £135,000 in 2021/22.

TEO’s indicative budget allocation for this financial year is £212m