No new measures on way to support private landlords, confirms Paschal Donohoe as he defends eviction ban

The Government is not planning any new measures to support private landlords, the finance minister has said.

After publishing the finance bill today - the legislation underpinning Budget 2023 - Paschal Donohoe defended the Government’s five-month eviction ban, saying it was "needed across what would otherwise be a very very difficult winter”.

"The only consideration of measures that I’m engaged in is in relation to the finance bill. I’m not engaged in any measures beyond that,” Mr Donohoe told reporters this afternoon.

“The bill already contains a further measure to support landlords.”

Budget 2023 contained limited measures to assist landlords, including the extension of tax relief on pre-letting expenses and a stamp duty refund scheme.

The Finance Bill is due to be debated and can be amended in Oireachtas committees, but Mr Donohoe said the only changes that will be made "will be targeted and will be very focused for the bill overall and will be consistent with the kind of changes that happen every year of the finance bill”.

He said he was looking at some measures to support investment in more sustainable buildings and making properties more energy efficient "but that’s it”.

However, he admitted that the Government may need to extend some supports beyond this winter if the economic situation deteriorates.

“What the Government has said is that we hope that we can get to a situation next year that the cost of living and the price of energy may have improved, beyond what it is today.

“That means these measures will no longer be needed, but we accept the fact that we’re living in a very uncertain world and we will have to monitor what conditions are like in 2023, and what impact higher energy prices are having on the standard of living.

“And at that point we will make a decision as to whether any further interventions are needed.

“We are not planning for further interventions at the moment. The only measures the Government are implementing are those we have agreed on.”

Landlords have criticised the eviction ban, saying it will drive them out of the private rental market, pushing rents up further.

"I certainly believe that a measure like this is needed across what would otherwise be a very, very difficult winter for many tenants that could face the risk of not having a home,” Mr Donohoe said.

"But there are also consequences for it, in terms of the rental sector and how it operates. This is something that the Government, I know, will have to give consideration to, as we decide what will be the future of what we want and expect to be a temporary measure.”