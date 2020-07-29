'No more own goals' - Fine Gael told as party conducts election post mortem

FINE Gael should approach the next election like a GAA team, learn from its defeats, and avoid own goals, a private meeting of the party has been told.

The party’s TDs, Senators and MEPs are tonight conducting a post mortem of Fine Gael’s disastrous general election which saw it come third behind Fianna Fáil and Sinn Féin.

Party chairman Richard Bruton is leading a review of the result which saw its Dáil team cut to 35 TDs.

Richard Bruton. Picture: Collins

Richard Bruton. Picture: Collins

Ireland South MEP Seán Kelly - a former GAA President - is understood to have used the sporting metaphor for how Fine Gael can bounce back.

Sources said he outlined how the party should be like a hurling or football team and “learn from its defeats and be ready the next time".

Mr Kelly also said there should be “no more own goals”.

