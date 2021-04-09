‘No more €10 flights to Málaga’ but people will still fly away for sun holidays says Green leader 

Cheap flights to sunny holiday destinations are unlikely to exist in the future, Green Party leader Eamon Ryan has said.

Discussing the Government’s climate action plan, the transport minister said solutions would have to be developed to combat climate change and achieve ‘net zero’ emissions by 2050.

Asked on RTÉ’s Radio One’s Today With Claire Byrne whether cheap €10 flights to popular holiday locations such as Málaga will be sold in the future, he said: “No, they won’t be going for €10. I don’t expect that, but people will still be flying.”

Mr Ryan added: “I’m working on the European council this present time, we had a transport meeting last week and one of the items on the agenda was a consideration in the future whether we should regulate so that the really low costs, that sort of flights for €10, aren’t the norm.

“That would come from a European level rather than a national level because it requires international cooperation.”

The Green Party leader was further asked how much he believed such a flight would cost in the future, saying: “We didn’t get into that specific detail at the European Council meeting.

“But there will still be people flying, and we will have to develop solutions for that. And for the other really difficult elements, the likes of the really big steel, construction, other industries.

“Every industry is going to take part, it will take 30 years, it is a transition that is going to take step by step. But it will start particularly in the energy site here because we have this advantage here in renewable power.”

Mr Ryan also addressed a recent incident in which an Israeli woman who travelled to Ireland had to stay in mandatory hotel quarantine despite the fact she was able to prove she had received both doses of her Covid-19 vaccine.

He defended the system, saying it is working because the Government is following health advice.

“It will change, this is not something that is fixed,” he said. “It will change as the likes of the changing circumstances in Israel, their numbers seemed to have dropped quite significantly.”

“We will have to continue to adapt in countries like that where the risk is reduced. The requirements for quarantine will change, this is not going to be a permanent fixture.

“We need connectivity, we need the ability for people to come home, and travel, and so on.”

He added that he is in favour of EU countries with high levels of Covid-19 such as France, Italy and Germany being added to the mandatory hotel quarantine list.

