| 5.8°C Dublin

Close

Premium

‘No minutes’ kept at more than a dozen meetings held by Paschal Donohoe and businessman Michael Stone

Minister for Public Expenditure Paschal Donohoe. Photo: Damien Storan/PA Expand
Michael Stone Chairman of the North East Inner City Initiative pictured in Sean Mc Dermott St,Dublin. Expand

Close

Minister for Public Expenditure Paschal Donohoe. Photo: Damien Storan/PA

Minister for Public Expenditure Paschal Donohoe. Photo: Damien Storan/PA

Michael Stone Chairman of the North East Inner City Initiative pictured in Sean Mc Dermott St,Dublin.

Michael Stone Chairman of the North East Inner City Initiative pictured in Sean Mc Dermott St,Dublin.

/

Minister for Public Expenditure Paschal Donohoe. Photo: Damien Storan/PA

Hugh O'Connell

There are no minutes of the more than a dozen private meetings Public Expenditure Minister Paschal Donohoe held with Michael Stone, the businessman who paid for the politician’s election posters to be erected.

Mr Donohoe’s failure to declare the effective donation from Mr Stone – who paid thousands of euro towards displaying posters in his Dublin Central constituency in 2016 and 2020 – is being examined by the State’s ethics watchdog, the Standards in Public Office Commission (Sipo).

Donohoe said he had not known Stone was paying people to put up posters on his behalf

Related topics

More On Paschal Donohoe

Most Watched

Privacy