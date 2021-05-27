No indoor dining in pubs and restaurants until July 5 under new Nphet recommendations

Indoor dining should be only permitted from July 5 onwards, according to advice to Government from the National Public Health Emergency Team (Nphet).

Nphet has cleared the way for the reopening of hotels on June 2 and the resumption of outdoor dining five days later.

However, Chief Medical Officer Tony Holohan’s team said pubs, restaurants and cafes should only begin to serve customers indoors from July 5.

Nphet also suggested more people may be able to meet in private homes in July if the spread of the virus remains stable.

Nphet also cleared the way for spectators to attend outdoor and indoor events from August 2 onwards.

The group said 500 attendees could attend the majority of outdoor events such as concerts or matches from this date.

However, it added that 5,000 spectators or 25pc of the capacity of larger venues such as stadiums like Croke Park could also be permitted.

Meanwhile, 100 people will be able attend most indoor events such as concerts and comedy gigs and 200 attendees will be permitted in larger venues. Trials of indoor and outdoor events will take place in June and July.

Nphet also gave the green light for cinemas to reopen in June.

Nphet met on Wednesday and Dr Holohan briefed Health Minister Stephen Donnelly on the outcome of the meeting on the same day.

Dr Holohan was said to be “broadly optimistic” about the current situation with the virus but did raise concerns about the so-called Indian variant and highlighted that a critical mass of people have still not vaccinated.

He also noted outdoor activities still pose far less of a risk than indoor activities.

In the letter to government, Nphet is understood to have recommended continuing to reopen the country on a cautious basis with regular risk assessments of progress.

Mr Holohan will this evening brief the Cabinet Committee on Covid-19 on the latest data on the virus. HSE Chief Executive Paul Reid will also give an update on the vaccination programme which has been hit with new delays due to problems with Johnson & Johnson’s Janssen vaccine.

The Health Minister warned the Dáil a scheduled order of 470,000 Janssen vaccines may not arrive on time and as few as 60,000 of the pre-ordered jabs may arrive in June.

Meanwhile, the HSE revealed there has been a collapse in the number of deaths from the virus with eight fatalities in the last fortnight.