No decision made on who will cover justice portfolio when Helen McEntee goes on maternity leave next week

Minister for Justice Helen McEntee has said a decision by Government has still not been made in relation to who will take over her portfolio when she goes on maternity leave.

Minister McEntee is due to go on maternity leave next Friday, November 25.

She has said she would like to see a referendum pass which would allow for an increase in the number of Cabinet ministers from 15, paving the way for future ministers to take maternity leave.

This will be the second time Ms McEntee takes maternity leave while a Cabinet minister.

“At the moment, look, there are a lot of decisions that have to be made,” said Minister McEntee.

“There are a number of decisions to be made, is my understanding, is that there are discussions still to be had.”

The first time Ms McEntee took maternity leave last year was the first time a Cabinet minister ever did so.

Ministers Heather Humphreys and Hildegarde Naughton took on parts of the justice portfolio while she was on leave.

Social protection minister Heather Humphreys said the decision will be made by Tanaiste Leo Varadkar in consultation with two other party leaders, Taoiseach Micheál Martin and Green Party leader Eamon Ryan.

“If I’m asked to support in any way, I will do that,” she said.

She said Minister McEntee is an inspiration and had broken the glass ceiling in taking leave.

Minister McEntee said she would be in favour of a referendum passing which would increase the number of cabinet ministers from 15.

This would allow ministers to take maternity leave.

There is currently work underway within Government to provide for maternity leave for councillors and TDs, however, a referendum would be required for such provisions to be put in place permanently for ministers.

“I think its important that, irrespective of whatever position you’re in, that you have an entitlement to maternity leave,” she said.

“I would like to ensure that women who come after me and there will be many more after me, that they have the entitlement to take to take maternity leave that doesn’t require a special arrangement, so yes, I would like to see it happen.”

The two ministers were speaking as they published the Family Court Bill and first National Family Justice Strategy.