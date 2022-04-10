‘No commitment yet’ to financially support people taking in Ukrainian refugees, minister says

Ireland has welcomed 21,000 Ukrainian refugees into the country as the Russian invasion enters its seventh week, the Minister for Children and Equality has said.

Roderic O’Gorman said 13,000 Ukrainian people have been placed in State provided accommodation including hotels. He said the Government has secured over 3,000 rooms for people fleeing the war.

“The numbers arriving this week I think have lowered slightly from the previous two weeks but we’re also seeing that the numbers who need State provided accommodation are increasing. The vast majority of those 13,000 are being accommodated in hotels and guest houses,” he said.

The Minister said the State has “probably” reached the limit in terms of the amount of hotel or B&B accommodation it can provide but that after the Easter break there may be some greater availability.

He said the Government has not had to use any military style accommodation such as the tented facility made available at Gormanstown Army Barracks.

“We’ve also secured the use of a number of larger institutions, former convents and the like and we’ll be looking to secure more of those going forward and of course a number will be accommodated in pledged accommodation as well,” he told Newstalk’s On The Record with Gavan Reilly.

Mr O’Gorman said there has not been any formal discussion at Cabinet level on the possibility of providing a financial incentive for people accommodating refugees.

“We’ve had a very extensive number of people pledge vacant accommodation that they have for Ukrainian refugees, we’ve got around 20,000 in total of these. It’s a real manifestation of the generosity of the Irish people in responding to what we’re seeing happening over in Ukraine,” he said.

“We haven’t made any commitment yet in terms of a financial support but like all elements of our response to this crisis, we will continue to keep that element under review. It is a consideration, but no formal decision has been taken as of yet.”

This comes as Taoiseach Micheál Martin said on Friday that the Government will look at offering financial support to householders in return for accommodating refugees from Ukraine.

The Taoiseach said the immediate focus was on working through more than 20,000 pledges of accommodation that have been made to the Irish Red Cross.

Mr Martin told Independent.ie how supporting households would be considered.

“Well, nothing has been ruled out in that regard. I think in the first instance what I would like to see is to go through the existing pledges that have been made. I think we have to put more resources behind that exercise, and then take it from there,” he said on a visit to Helsinki on Friday.

“Certainly, we will look at all possibilities around that, particularly in terms of freeing up existing capacity within the existing housing stock.”