Leo Varadkar appeared on The Pat Kenny Show to talk about the cost of MetroLink. Photo by Damien Storan

Tánaiste Leo Varadkar will not be prosecuted for leaking a confidential GP contract to a friend when he was Taoiseach, Independent.ie can reveal.

The Director of Public Prosecutions has decided not to press charges in the case following a lengthy Garda investigation.

The move clears the way for Mr Varadkar to again become Taoiseach, replacing Micheál Martin in December.

All parties in the case have now been informed there will be no charges.

In a statement issued tonight, Mr Varadkar said he was pleased with the outcome and thanked his government colleagues, partner and family for their “faith, trust and confidence” in him.

“I was informed this evening by my solicitor that the DPP has determined that I have no case to answer in relation to my disclosure of a document to the president of the NAGP in 2019.

“I have always maintained that the allegations made against me were false. I am pleased at the outcome of what was a very thorough investigation.

“I want to thank the Taoiseach, Minister Ryan, my Fine Gael party colleagues, my Party, my staff, my partner and my family for their faith, trust and confidence in me during what was a difficult period for us all. I will issue a full statement in due course.”

The GP and friend of Tánaiste Leo Varadkar at the centre of the case has also been told he will not be charged with any wrongdoing.

Dr Maitiú Ó Tuathail was being investigated by gardaí as he was head of the now defunct National Association of General Practitioners (NAGP) when Mr Varakdar gave him a confidential copy of a new contract for doctors.

And the whistleblower in the case has also been told he will not be prosecuted. Businessman Chay Bowes was hired to review the NAGP’s books and records. He discovered the texts between Mr Varadkar and Mr Ó Tuathail and revealed the details to the public.

Mr Bowes told Independent.ie: "I am delighted it has been shown there was no wrongdoing by me.”

Mr Varadkar apologised for his behaviour and faced a motion of no confidence in the Dáil, followed by an 18-month Garda investigation.

"Following a Garda investigation, a comprehensive investigation file was submitted to the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions.

"The Director of Public Prosecutions has directed no prosecution against any individual in this investigation.

“An Garda Síochána has no further comment,” a Garda spokesperson told Independent.ie

The NAGP represented 2,000 GPs, but without a negotiating licence, it was sidelined from talks between the Department of Health and rival GP group, the Irish Medical Organisation (IMO), although NAGP members would be asked to sign the agreement.

Mr Varadkar sent a copy of the draft agreement to Dr Ó Tuathail. It subsequently led to a garda investigation into Mr Varadkar’s role.