No changes to income tax or USC, but Budget will prevent ‘stealth’ increases, Tánaiste Leo Varadkar says 

There will be no change to income tax rates or the Universal Social Charge (USC) in the next Budget, the Tánaiste said today.

This is because of our “big national debt,” Leo Varadkar said at the launch of positive IDA mid-year results on foreign direct investment.

But he did say the Government would be widening the tax bands, to prevent “stealth taxes” increasing the tax-take from individuals as their wages float up.

“We need to create spending in crucial areas like housing, for example,” he said of the need to have adequate fiscal space.

“What it does mean is that we'll honour our commitment made to the people, contained in the Programme for Government, that we will index tax bands.

“And that means avoiding the stealth tax increases, whereby more and more people every year fall into the higher tax net, whereby more and more people every year end up paying more and more of their income at the higher rate.

Ireland is an “outlier” on high personal taxes, he said, “with the fourth highest marginal tax rates in the Western world.”

People are very modest incomes, “earning as little as €40,000 a year,” are paying the highest tax rate.

“So that's what we're going to do, but it's not a tax cut in my view, and very few economists would describe it as such, but it is avoiding stealth tax increases, which we have seen too much of, I think.”

On global tax, and pressure on Ireland to sign up to a 15pc corporate tax rate after agreement between 130 countries, with this country one of nine hold-out states, Mr Varadkar said the national interest would be fought for.

“This stable low corporation tax regime we have of 12 and a half per cent has worked for Ireland,” Mr Varadkar said. “We take in about €10 billion a year in corporation profit tax, double what the average European country does per head. So it's one of those examples of where low taxes result in higher revenues, and in a world where wealth, capital, and labour are very mobile.

“Secondly, we shouldn't be under any illusions about what is going on here. This isn't just about Tax Justice and big companies paying their fair share of taxes, although it is about that.

“This is also about big countries trying to get a bigger share of the pie. Large countries are trying to gain tax revenues at the expense of smaller countries, like Ireland for example, Luxembourg, the Netherlands and others.

“And those big countries are defending their interests. Britain has secured a carve-out on financial services in order to protect the City of London. America secured commitments that the European Union will not go ahead with a tax on digital companies. So we have to look after our interests too. And we will.”

But he added: “It's much better for us to be part of an agreement, than to be outside it. And we do want to shape that agreement, and that's exactly what Minister Paschal Donohoe is doing now.

“But just like those big countries are looking after their interests, we are going to look after ours too.

“We're not going to sign up to, or endorse an agreement, that doesn't protect our fundamental interestsd as a small country.”