No Budget bounce for the Government as Sinn Féin increases its lead in the polls

THERE has been no major Budget bounce for the Coalition as Sinn Féin has solidified its position as the most popular party in the country.

Mary Lou McDonald’s party is up one point to 37pc - its highest ever rating - in the latest Ireland Thinks poll for the Sunday Independent.

There are only small gains that are within the margin of error for two of the three Government parties in this weekend’s poll.

Furthermore, some two thirds of those polled say that the Budget announced by Ministers Paschal Donohoe and Michael McGrath has not made any difference to how they will vote at the next election.

In the party opinion poll, Fine Gael has remained stagnant on 21pc, while Fianna Fáil, which is gathering for its 80th ard fheis in Dublin this weekend, is up one to 17pc, and the Green Party is up two to 4pc.

The combined support of the coalition parties - 42pc - is just five points ahead of Sinn Féin, which has consistently polled at 35pc or more since June.

Elsewhere, Solidarity-People Before Profit has dropped one point to 4pc, the Social Democrats are also down one to 3pc, while Labour is unchanged on 3pc. Aontú is also unchanged on 3pc.

Support for Independents and other parties has dropped three points to 8pc.

Those polled on Friday and Saturday of this week were also asked if the budget made any difference in relation to how they might vote at the next general election.

A quarter of those polled responded Yes, but a large majority - 66pc - said No, while 8pc declared themselves unsure.

The number of people polled was 1,254 between September 30 and October 1 and the margin of error is 2.8pc.

