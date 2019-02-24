A so-called Brexit ‘deal in the dessert’ is being ruled out as Europe’s leadership including Taoiseach Leo Varadkar and British Prime Minister Theresa May decamp to Egypt today.

No Brexit 'deal in the desert' as Taoiseach to attend first ever EU-Arab League summit in Egypt

Amid heavy security in the troubled country, prime ministers from across EU and the Arab League of States have gathered for a first of its kind summit.

Brexit is not on the agenda but with both Mr Varadkar and Prime Minister May both in attendance they will be vying for the attention of other EU leaders.

Mrs May is expected to meet with EU Council President Donald Tusk on the fringes of the conference to discuss her campaign win changes on the Irish backstop. However, sources have ruled out a “deal in the dessert”.

Ahead of arriving in Sharm El-Sheiki, Mr Varadkar said: “While Brexit is not on the agenda for the Summit, the event will provide me with the opportunity to discuss latest developments with many of my EU counterparts who will be in attendance.”

The main purpose of the two-day summit is for leaders to consider how to strengthen cooperation on issues of mutual interest including multilateralism, regional peace and stability, migration, human rights, counter-terrorism, trade, economic development and climate action.

The Taoiseach will make a formal statement during the plenary sessions, and will take the opportunity to highlight Ireland’s priorities and perspective on a range of foreign policy issues.

It is expected he to canvass support for Ireland’s bid to win a non-permanent seat on the UN Security Council in June 2020 for the 2021-2022 term.

“This is the first time that leaders from EU member states and the Arab League have come together in this format to discuss shared priorities. Ireland has strong links with a number of Arab League states, through trade, our peacekeeping efforts in the Middle East and our significant expat communities in the Gulf. Also, we will soon open new embassies in Amman and Rabat,” Mr Varadkar said.

“Although we do not agree on everything, this Summit will provide an important opportunity for open dialogue on how we can enhance the Euro-Arab partnership and take on regional challenges, including cooperation on migration, security and counter-terrorism.”

The League of Arab States is the only pan-Arab grouping gathering all Arab countries. It includes 22 member states from Africa and the Middle East: Algeria, Bahrain, Comoros, Djibouti, Egypt, Iraq, Jordan, Kuwait, Lebanon, Libya, Mauritania, Morocco, Oman, Palestine, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Somalia, Sudan, Syria, Tunisia, United Arab Emirates and Yemen. Syria's membership was suspended in 2011, and it is not participating in the summit.

