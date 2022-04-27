There is no ban on the use of turf in rural Ireland and there will be no ban “for the remainder of the year,” the Taoiseach has told the Dail.

He accused Sinn Féin of duplicity in its motion, to be debated tonight, opposing a ban on the commercial sale and distribution of turf.

“There is no ban. There is no ban on the use of turf in rural Ireland and there will be no ban for the remainder of the year,” Mr Martin said in response to Mary Lou McDonald.

“Your motion is duplicity, by essentially getting rid of the context,” he added.

Ms McDonald said: “You couldn't even convince your own backbenchers of the merits of this plan.”

This was “despite the fact that people in rural Ireland, particularly older people, people on lower incomes with no alternative, will struggle and struggle badly,” she said.

She said she wanted to ask again that the Government not proceed, “and for good sense, common sense to prevail.

“This ban is the wrong move at the wrong time. It's unfair, it alienates communities, and it will be unworkable,” she said.

“So I'm asking you to do what you have not done thus far -- to give an assurance that you will ditch this.”

Mr Martin said Sinn Féin wanted to get rid of the legislation that underpins the carbon tax, which in turn provides the funding to deal with fuel poverty.