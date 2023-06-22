‘No adequate explanation’ for not passing on reduced energy costs, says Finance Minister Michael McGrath

Sinn Féin finance spokesman Pearse Doherty said households are struggling with the biggest cost of living crisis in a generation. Photo: PA

WHOLESALE energy prices have fallen by more than a quarter– 26pc – in the year from May 2022 to May 2023, but prices to domestic

consumers have not come down, the Dáil has heard.

There was “no adequate explanation” for the failure to pass on the savings to household customers, Finance Minister Michael

McGrath said.

He was responding to Sinn Féin spokesman on finance, Pearse Doherty, who denounced new figures showing Ireland as a “Rip-Off

Republic.”

“Energy costs is a key issue for households,” Mr McGrath said. “We absolutely acknowledge that -- and we do need to see it faster a pass-through of the dramatic reductions in wholesale energy costs to consumers.

“We need to see consumers at a retail level benefitting. Wholesale electricity prices decreased by over 16pc in the last monthly data

that we have. And in May 2023 versus May 2022, they are actually down by 26pc.

“That's electricity – We’re recording gas figures which are even greater in terms of the rate of reduction.

“So it is my view that we have not to date had an adequate explanation for the delay in the pass-through of those reductions.”

Mr McGrath said there was ‘complexity’ and an understandable lag as a result of futures contracts and hedging.

“But that said, there is undoubtedly scope over the weeks and the months ahead now for the energy companies to reduce the prices

that consumers are being charged.”

“Not one domestic energy company has reduced their retail costs,” Mr Doherty stated.

Cost in Ireland were “sky-high” for virtually everything, he said.

Mr McGrath said the Government did not set individual prices, but it had a duty to call-out high prices where they appeared to need

reductions.

“I’ve no doubt they will come – but they need to come quickly,” he said.

Mr Doherty said that the latest research “confirmed that this State is the most expensive place to live in the European Union.

“We’re 46pc higher than the European average. Not only that, but the gap has been growing since 2015.

“On energy costs, we are the second most expensive in the EU. And we have the most expensive health costs in the EU, a staggering 82pc

above the European average.

“This is what households are dealing with when they continue to struggle with the biggest cost of living crisis in a generation.”

Figures released earlier this week showed that Irish living standards have fallen further than other European countries, he said. “We're

now at the bottom half of the European league table."