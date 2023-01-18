No additional levies on builders to pay for €2.5bn apartment redress scheme

Minister for Housing Darragh O'Brien speaking at Government Buildings in Dublin, following a conference with housing stakeholders. Picture date: Tuesday January 10, 2023.

There will not be any additional levies on builders and the existing concrete block levy will contribute towards a €2.5bn scheme to pay for defective Celtic Tiger apartments and duplexes.

Senior ministers this morning signed off on permission for Housing Minister Darragh O’Brien to draft a scheme which will pay from €1.5bn to €2.5bn to repair faulty apartments built between 1991 and 2013.

A third of defective apartments have works in progress while 12pc of flats have had remedial works completed.

Apartments who have already had works completed are also set to receive 100pc redress.

The Government will now design such a scheme and Mr O’Brien said he hopes it will be in place later this year or early next year.

Minister O’Brien said the concrete block levy, which was originally supposed to be 10pc but was reduced to 5pc after significant political pressure, will contribute towards both the mica redress and the defective apartment schemes.

The levy will bring in approx €32m per year, while the combined cost of both schemes is likely to be around €5bn.

“The works they have underway or are about to contract, will be covered under this scheme,” said Mr O’Brien.

He said senior counsel will now carry out a review and provide Government with “options” on how builders can be pursued.

Read More

He said building firms are responsible for “very poor work” carried out and the “fundamental responsibility” lies with them.

“We all looking at all legal avenues as well to be able to seek recourse of those who are responsible.

“We’re going to leave no avenue untravelled to see what can be done to pursue those that are responsible for this. Government are stepping into a market failure here,” he said.

“We’ve established the principle through the concrete block levy of the sector actually contributing. The initial costs of this will be exchequer funding.

“This is a fully funded scheme, we’re looking at an average cost of €25,000 [per apartment].”

An independent building standards regulatory authority will be established to ensure no further defective apartments are built.

“Lessons have been learned and will need to continue to be learned,” he said.

He said Government focus is not on other defective buildings built during the same Celtic Tiger period and the priority lies with homeowners.