Nine fridge trucks imported into Ireland for Covid-19 vaccine rollout

Taoiseach Micheal Martin told the Dáil that the approval of the new vaccine could take most of December. Photo: Julien Behal Photography/PA Wire

NINE ultra-low refrigeration trucks have been imported into Ireland for the roll-out of a Covid-19 vaccine.

The trucks arrived into Ireland on Tuesday and are currently parked up at Citywest in Dublin.

They will be operational from next week and can be used to ferry the vital Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine to regional locations from a central depot.

Read More

The pioneering vaccine has to be stored at minus-70 degrees Celsius before being deployed for use. Stocks must then be used within days of being ‘thawed.’

But Taoiseach Micheál Martin told the Dáil that the approval of the new vaccine – with a jab already approved in Britain – could take most of December.

He said both the Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna vaccines had been the subject of EU approval applications for clinical use on Tuesday of this week.

He pledged that there would be clearance given “at the latest by December 29”. It may be before then, the Taoiseach added.

Labour Party leader Alan Kelly said Ireland must plan the roll-out rigorously, reminding Mr Martin of the mantra of his “fellow Corkman” Roy Keane: Fail to prepare, prepare to fail.

“We have to do it with speed. That’s what’s going on in Finland, France, Denmark, and now in the UK in relation to their plans for roll-out,” Mr Kelly said.

The High-Level Task Force should not just be meeting, Mr Kelly suggested. Repeating his call this week for a Minister for Vaccination to sit at Cabinet. He said: “I believe it should be permanent,”

“Noel Browne, a hero of mine, was Minister for Health and his sole role was to get rid of TB. And by God he did do that,” Mr Kelly said, referring to the scourge of tuberculosis in the middle of the last century. “This minister needs to do the same in relation to Covid-19.”

The plan to be announced on December 11 must cover the vaccine procurement process, storage, the order in which people will get the vaccine and rules around how it will be administered, he said.

Mr Kelly noted that the Longitude music festival was now being advertised for next July for 120,000 people. “So if somebody goes up without the vaccine will they get in?”

The Taoiseach pledged: “I will stay on top of this until we get everything sorted. A lot of the experience and expertise resides at the Department of Health and the HSE. They have been involved in previous vaccination programmes, and there is a natural immunisation committee.

“In terms of recommending a vaccine as being safe and effective, and we shouldn't in any way create pressure on the regulatory authority to do the right thing, work is proceeding at pace,” Mr Martin said.

“Yesterday, delivery was taken of nine ultra-low fridges trucks into the country. They're stored at Citywest and will be commissioned by the middle of next week.

“Logistics is a key work stream that’s being worked on, along with the IT infrastructure, and a database will have to be created in terms of sequencing, and who gets the vaccine first. And of course, communications is going to be vital.”

Read More

Online Editors