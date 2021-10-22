Nigel Farage tricked (again) in video message, references Wolfe Tones rebel song

Former Ukip leader Nigel Farage has been tricked into creating a video message with a thinly veiled Irish Republican message for the third time in as many weeks.

In the latest congratulatory video, which Mr Farage has created on his Cameo account, he wishes the best of luck to an Australian group who are doing the “amadán” fundraiser.

A special mention is also given to the leader of the group ‘Sean South’ and the message comes from ‘Garryowen’, a reference to the Wolfe Tones song ‘Sean South from Garryowen’.

Read More

In the video message Mr Farage said: “Good luck to all involved in the amadán fundraiser hiking overnight at Amma mountain in New South Wales until dawn on Friday. A lorry load of volunteers set off on Thursday and the leader of the gallant band is Sean South and this message comes from Garry Owen”.

Cameo is a celebrity message service where well-known people record messages for a fee.

Mr Farage charges €86 for personalised videos and €1,290 for business shout outs on his Cameo account.

Earlier this week, a group of pranksters had Mr Farage address a message to a Gerard, which is the full first name of former Sinn Féin president, Gerry Adams and refer to Brighton, where an IRA bomb targeted British Prime Minister, Margaret Thatcher, and her Conservative Party colleagues in 1984.

In that video Mr Farage said: “They want to wish you a very happy 71st birthday and they’re looking forward to seeing you and some of the old team back at tiocfaidh ár lá’s in Brighton.

“I’ve had the full story. You were the team leader there for many years. They now want to wish you a belated – because we kind of missed it by a couple of days – but a belated 71st birthday and they hope you’re having a very happy retirement. As do I Gerard, enjoy.”

Meanwhile, last week Mr Farage admitted he was hoaxed into ending a paid-for birthday greeting with the saying “up the ‘RA”.

He said he always rejected unsuitable messages, but one can occasionally slip through the net.

Mr Farage used the republican slogan in a paid-for birthday greeting sent to an Irish man by the leading Brexiteer.

In the 25-second recording, Farage said: “This message is for Brian, Brexiteer, and I hope you have a great birthday.

“This comes from your good friend.... Now, it’s a bit early in the day so all I’ve got actually is coffee but I hope you enjoy a few pints with the lads tonight. Up the ‘RA!”

The latest prank follows a difficult week for Mr Farage in the Irish media, after RTÉ presenter Claire Byrne challenged him on her programme on Monday evening.

Ms Byrne told the Brexiteer “you haven’t got a clue” over his knowledge of Ireland during a conversation over what Brexit has done to Britain and Northern Ireland.