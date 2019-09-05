IT seems Charles Stewart Parnell is fast becoming the face of a divide Britain.

IT seems Charles Stewart Parnell is fast becoming the face of a divide Britain.

Nigel Farage reveals he has 'long been an admirer' of Charles Stewart Parnell

Earlier this week his memory was evoke in derogatory terms by Leader of the House of Commons Jacob Rees Moggs. But now Brexit Party leader Nigel Farage has declared him an idol.

While both men are hardline Brexiteers, their views on the Irish Home Rule leader are very different.

It has emerged Farage has a picture of the Irishman on the door of his office in Brussels for the past decade.

In a statement, he told Independent.ie that he has “long been a great admirer” of the 19th century politician.

As an MP, Parnell often adopted a tactic of obstructionism and disrupted proceedings in the House of Commons using technical procedures in an effort to get Irish issues onto the agenda.

Nigel Farage has had a picture of Charles Stewart Parnell on the door of his office in Brussels for the past decade

Farage has now described him as “the Great Disruptor of the UK parliament” who acted in the interest of his home nation.

“I have tried, in the same way, to cause some disruption in the European Parliament and I hope that I've been effective in drawing attention to the cause of the UK breaking free of the EU's political union based in Brussels.

“If you believe in the cause of national freedom and self-determination, you cannot consent to Brussels rule or being a member of the European Union,” Farage said.

On Tuesday, Parnell was trending on social media after Rees Mogg brought his name into a heated Commons’ debate.

While arguing attempts to seize control from the Government were unconstitutional, he said: “The approach taken today is the most unconstitutional use of this house since the days of Charles Stewart Parnell when he tried to bung up parliament.”

Parnell served as a member of parliament from 1875 to 1891.

Online Editors