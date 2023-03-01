Niall Collins’ statement to Dáil not likely until next week

Minister of State Niall Collins is now not expected to make a statement in the Dáil relating to a 2001 planning file until next week.

A Fianna Fáil spokesperson said it is "likely" he will address the Dáil next week but it is not "definitive".

Following a report from The Ditch website, the Fianna Fáil TD rejected allegations he gave misleading information in the 2001 planning application.

The Irish Independent revealed the planning application at the centre of a controversy engulfing junior minister Niall Collins is listed under the name “Neil Collins” on the Limerick City and County Council’s website, records show.

In Mr Collins’ planning application file, seen by the Irish Independent, “Neil Collins” is mentioned five times in documents.

Neither the local authority nor the Limerick County TD were last night able to explain why there is a reference to “Neil Collins” in the documents or clarify whether it was a clerical error.

However, the planning application itself shows the now junior education minister made the planning application itself under the name “Niall Collins”.

All three Coalition leaders last night expressed confidence in the minister.

Mr Collins, who was not an elected representative at the time of making the application in 2001, applied for planning permission for a house in Patrickswell, Co Limerick, on his father’s land.

For the planning permission to be granted in what was “a pressure area”, Mr Collins would have had to show that he had a particular housing need.

He has rejected claims he gave misleading information because he already owned a home in Fr Russell Road in Dooradoyle, Limerick, which he said “was not in the pressure area”.

There is no reference to the Dooradoyle property, which Mr Collins already owned, in the planning application made to the council.

The application states he has lived in father’s house for 30 years, and in the section which asks to state the need for the proposed house, Mr Collins states he wants to build a family home and move out of his parents’ house.

The junior minister has asked the Ceann Comhairle for time to make a Dáil statement on the issue after opposition politicians called on him to answer questions in the Dáil in relation to the planning matter.

Mr Collins said he was currently seeking legal advice regarding the report by The Ditch.

A Fianna Fáil spokesperson said they was “not aware” of why the application had been listed under “Neil Collins” and said they were “sure” the minister would address the issue immediately.