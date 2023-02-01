NI Secretary held legacy bill talks with ex-Noraid director who was once banned from UK

An unapologetic Irish-American supporter of the IRA who was once banned from the UK has taken part in talks with the Secretary of State on the Government’s legacy bill.

Former Noraid publicity director Martin Galvin, who was the public face of the Provisional IRA in the US during the Troubles, met Chris Heaton-Harris at the British Embassy in Washington last Tuesday.

Mr Galvin has described the legislation which is making its way through Parliament as “the British Government’s final cover-up in Ireland”.

The Secretary of State tweeted a photo of his meeting with a delegation from the US ad hoc committee to protect the Good Friday Agreement which included the former Noraid leader.

The New York lawyer was once banned from the UK after a speech in Toomebridge which was regarded by the authorities as inflammatory.

Mr Galvin said: “I can’t talk about the details of my meeting with Chris Heaton-Harris because it was under Chatham House Rules.

“I wouldn’t have revealed that it had happened except for the fact that the British themselves put my photograph out.”

Mr Galvin was served with an exclusion order preventing him entering the UK in 1984 but he defied the authorities, appearing at an anti-internment rally in west Belfast.

In an attempt to arrest him, the RUC stormed the crowd and shot dead Sean Downes with a plastic bullet outside Sinn Fein’s Connolly House office in Andersonstown. The ban on Mr Galvin was lifted six years later.

Once a close confidant of Gerry Adams and Martin McGuinness, the former Noraid leader parted ways with Sinn Fein during the late 1990s and was at times critical of the party.

He continued to visit Northern Ireland, speaking at events for republican prisoners.

He remained a personal friend of Real IRA leader Mickey McKevitt and his wife Bernadette Sands McKevitt.

In his current role as the Freedom for All-Ireland chair in the Ancient Order of Hibernians, Mr Galvin works with nationalist Troubles victims, campaign groups and others, including Sinn Féin.

A member of the bipartisan ad hoc committee to protect the Good Friday Agreement, he is an increasingly mainstream figure in Irish America. “I don’t believe that armed struggle is justified today, but I am proud of the role that I played with Irish Northern Aid during the Troubles,” he told the Belfast Telegraph.

Mr Galvin said he believed the Government’s commitment to its legacy bill remains unshaken.

“The British are not unduly troubled by what Amnesty International, the UN or the European community say about their legislation which is opposed by all Irish political parties and the Irish government,” he said.

“They may be slightly more concerned about what they hear in the US but that is still subordinate to their efforts to please a certain constituency in England who want to ensure no more British soldiers stand in a dock.

“The British also want to stop civil cases and inquests because every time they go to court, they lose. If they were winning these cases they wouldn’t be afraid. They want to bury truth and justice.”

Mr Galvin said Irish-American campaigners hoped the Dublin government would mount a legal challenge to the legacy legislation.

“We believe that any new law could be overturned in approximately a year if the Irish Government takes a case to the European Court of Human Rights

“If it’s left to individual victims’ families to bring cases it could take up to a decade. They would have to exhaust all legal avenues in Belfast and then go to the Supreme Court in London before they’d get to Europe.”

Asked if IRA victims had the right to truth and justice, Mr Galvin said: “I absolutely recognise that legacy mechanisms and historical investigations must be open to everybody.

“I would not say that cases of British state collusion should be investigated while the cases of those whose loved ones were killed by republicans shouldn’t be. The same rights to truth and justice, the same access to investigations, must apply across the board.”

Mr Galvin said his meeting with Mr Heaton-Harris was not the first he has held with the Government. He was involved in legacy discussions with former Secretary of State Brandon Lewis twice and he has separately met NIO minister Lord Caine.

During the Troubles, Mr Galvin regularly led republican demonstrations outside British embassies across the US.

“I was involved in countless protests outside British embassies and other buildings with hundreds, and sometimes thousands, of other people,” he said.

“It was very necessary to be there at critical times. I hope my voice is now heard just as loudly inside those walls as it was heard outside them during the conflict.”

An NIO spokesman said: “The NIO meets regularly with a diverse range of groups and individuals. We will continue to engage widely, including with interested parties in the US, to ensure that the UK Government is able to meet its objectives in Northern Ireland.”