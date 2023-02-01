| 6.5°C Dublin

NI Secretary held legacy bill talks with ex-Noraid director who was once banned from UK

The IRA sympathiser, who was once banned from the UK for six years, met with the NI Secretary of State in Washington last week

Chris Heaton-Harris (third from left) with Martin Galvin (circled) Expand

Suzanne Breen

An unapologetic Irish-American supporter of the IRA who was once banned from the UK has taken part in talks with the Secretary of State on the Government’s legacy bill.

Former Noraid publicity director Martin Galvin, who was the public face of the Provisional IRA in the US during the Troubles, met Chris Heaton-Harris at the British Embassy in Washington last Tuesday.

