NI Assembly poll at Christmas now inevitable as time runs out

Alliance party leader Naomi Long speaks to the media alongside party members at Stormont on October 27, 2022. (Photo by Charles McQuillan/Getty Images)

The Secretary of State is poised to call a Christmas Assembly election after an acrimonious meeting of MLAs saw the DUP continue to block the restoration of power-sharing.

Chris Heaton-Harris is expected to announce that Northern Ireland is going to the polls in December as last-ditch efforts to restore the Stormont institutions failed.

Civil servants are now in charge, but are seriously limited in the decisions they can take. The NIO has said joint authority is not being considered.

As the DUP held firm on its decision to block the institutions until the protocol is changed, Sir Jeffrey Donaldson warned unionists would not accept London-Dublin rule.

Sinn Fein vice-president Michelle O’Neill accused him of leaving us “at the mercy of a heartless and dysfunctional Tory government”.

Alliance leader Naomi Long called on Mr Heaton-Harris to cut MLAs’ salaries and said she was ashamed to be part of the Stormont “circus”.

As MLAs from rival parties vented their fury, UUP leader Doug Beattie predicted it would be shared by the public.

“There’s an awful lot of anger here today, and I can understand that. I suppose we’re all going to feel a little bit of that anger in the next six or seven weeks. It’ll be fun,” he said.

Mr Donaldson said progress couldn’t be made until the protocol issue was resolved.

“We were given a clear mandate in the Assembly election, and we would not nominate ministers to an Executive until decisive action is taken on the protocol to remove the barriers to trade within our own country and to restore our place within the UK internal market,” he said.

He added: “Unionists will not accept joint authority. Joint authority would be an abandonment of the Good Friday Agreement, and if that’s what the Irish Government want to do, then let them be honest and say.”

Ms O’Neill accused him of a “failure of leadership” and said if devolution couldn’t be restored then a “joint approach” by the two governments should prevail.

NIO minister Lord Caine last night tweeted: “Inconvenient facts for some. 1998 Belfast Agreement provides for two constitutional options for Northern Ireland: it is either fully part of the UK or full part of a united Ireland. There is no third option in which NI is somehow half in each.

“NI is not some kind of hybrid state. It follows therefore that any form of so called ‘joint authority’ over NI between London and Dublin would be fundamentally inconsistent with the 1998 Agreement and the principle of consent at its heart.”

Ms O’Neill said the public would be “bewildered” at the DUP’s actions.

“Most of us here want to do the job we were elected to do,” she said.

Mrs Long said public services were “on their knees ... teetering on the brink”, and another election would not resolve the issues.

“The solution is emergency legislation in Westminster to suspend these institutions until the negotiations with the EU and the UK Government can reach conclusion, potentially within weeks,” she said.

SDLP MLA Matt O’Toole said: “While this Assembly sat mothballed and silent, people’s homes have got colder, their trust in politics has fallen even further and their lives have got harder.

“My party is not responsible for that mess but I’m ashamed by it, I’m ashamed by this place.”

Meanwhile, Senator George Mitchell called on political leaders to find a “practical, workable” way forward.

The chairman of the talks that led to the Good Friday Agreement told an Irish parliamentary committee any solution to end the current impasse would be neither perfect nor permanent.

Mr Mitchell said: “No society is free of differences and disagreements.

“But, unlike in the times prior to the Agreement, they are trying to resolve their differences through democratic and peaceful means, not through violence.

“Imperfectly, to be sure, slowly trying to work forward with occasional steps backward.”