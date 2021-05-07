The next DUP leader needs to lead the party from the “centre” and not the “extremes”, according to the former first minister Peter Robinson.

The former leader of the party suggested that the DUP risks not being the largest political party in Northern Ireland if it “sheds elements of its support base” and warned that “leading from the centre” is critical for maintaining support for the Union.

Nominations for the DUP leadership battle officially closed on Thursday, with the two-horse race confirmed between Edwin Poots and Sir Jeffrey Donaldson for the top job.

Gregory Campbell, Paul Frew and Paula Bradley have put their names forward for the party’s deputy leader position, with both leadership positions decided next Friday following a secret ballot among party MLAs and MPs.

In order to become party leader, a candidate must secure the support of at least 18 of the DUP’s MLAs and MPs.

Writing in his column in the News Letter, Mr Robinson did not express support for any particular candidate, but added that maintaining the Union in Northern Ireland was dependent on the new leader going beyond “the hard-core old-DUP message”.

“The DUP from the latter stages of Ian Paisley’s leadership broadened its base and with it the party’s appeal. This necessitates leading the party from the centre of unionism and not its extremes,” he wrote.

“Move to the edges and you lop off an important portion of people at the other end of the party spectrum. This is the route to minority status. It’s not rocket science.

“Nobody should conflate a central unionist stance with a soft unionist stance. When Ian Paisley led the DUP to becoming the largest party it was not on the basis of being soft.”

The upcoming vote to decide the new leader between Edwin Poots and Sir Jeffrey Donaldson is the first contest in the DUP’s 50-year history.

Lagan Valley MLA Mr Poots sent a four-page document to his party colleagues telling them that if he becomes leader, he will aim to “restore the party’s fortunes and rebuild unionism”.

Meanwhile, Sir Jeffrey said he wanted to rebuild a “shared future for Northern Ireland” during his campaign launch in Belfast on Monday.

Mr Robinson said “tone, presentation and showing respect and compassion” were important characteristics the next leader had to demonstrate.

“Opposition to the Belfast Agreement was the prevailing view within unionism just as opposition to the Northern Ireland Protocol is today. Unionists do not want froth or fudge on matters critical to the Union,” he added.

“Indeed, I would go further, I do not think that it is regarded as unreasonable that members who feel strongly on moral issues should act in accordance with their consciences.

“But there are a range of lesser issues where greater flexibility and understanding could be demonstrated.”

While none of the candidates have conducted any public interviews following their leadership announcements, Peter Robinson also suggested there were signs of “third-party social media attacks, negative briefings and fake information” taking place.

“While it was no real shock that there were members who felt it was time to see new leadership the brutal and publicly humiliating manner of Arlene’s dismissal will, on its own, have created difficulties for a new leader trying to unify the party,” he added.

“Yet, the debris left on the landscape if the campaign is conducted using guerrilla attacks will potentially cause irreparable damage. So real caution is needed.

“If not handled properly, differing opinion can lead to division and division can lead to a split. Unionism cannot afford that and may not recover from it.”

