News of Enda Kenny’s cancer diagnosis will have grieved many – but here’s why he’ll succeed

Many, if not most us us, will have woken today to the disappointing and disheartening news that former Taoiseach Enda Kenny has had a brush with cancer.

But the very thing that has brought about your instant sympathy and concern – Kenny’s endless affability and sheer likeability – is also his trump card as he continues his personal recovery.

It was what he brought to bear when his country was at its lowest ebb, along with Portugal, Greece and Spain.

Read More

The Mayo man’s personal charm turned into an instruction course in achieving results, especially in renegotiating the iniquitous rates of interest, terms and conditions that were being forced on Ireland by the Troika.

He initially had to stand up to a fierce frontal attack from French president Nicolas Sarkozy at his first EU summit. But he did so – demonstrating another quality at the heart of Kenny’s easily underestimated character. His steel.

The same resilience saw him absorb a challenge to his leadership from Richard Bruton in 2010, when things seemed black. He took the initial impact, recoiled like a spring and then shot back to repel the invader. And all without losing friends or creating needless enemies.

There, the little country was talking to its friends, creating a narrative of the plucky underdog bouncing back from the ropes

Kenny talked about a positive mental attitude for Ireland in the country’s darkest days. He made us believe that our best days truly were ahead of us. Even in the depths of economic depression, he undertook an international tour insisting that Ireland was open for business.

And that was his mantra – the best little country in the world in which to do business. The naysayers and gloom merchants were always going to treat the line with derision, but Kenny knew the value of repeating it over and over again.

Expand Close Christine Lagarde. Photo: Andreas Arnold/Bloomberg / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Christine Lagarde. Photo: Andreas Arnold/Bloomberg

Especially in America. There, the little country was talking to its friends, creating a narrative of the plucky underdog bouncing back from the ropes. He talked this country up, and so the country slowly rose.

The Lazarus-like recovery was largely Kenny’s creation, ably abetted by the shrewd Michael Noonan, who knew how to run the numbers and who created his own key alliances with the likes of Christine Lagarde and Mario Draghi.

These two Fine Gael politicians, but chiefly Kenny in setting the tone, convinced us we had nothing to fear but fear itself. And as the citizens knuckled down under retrenchment, the sheer discipline of Ireland greatly impressed international creditors – and investors. Thus the green shoots of recovery.

Kenny is now confronting a cancer diagnosis, but doing so with the same can-do attitude that epitomised his time in charge of the nation. He knows in his heart that a full recovery is on the cards, and he will diligently do whatever is asked of him.

He has many natural advantages, embodying as he does the old Latin concept of “mens sana in corpore sano” – a healthy mind in a healthy body. Not for him the slightest shadow of pessimism.

Thankfully he is in robust, good health

He is back on his feet and fully operational after his recent operation in St James’s Hospital in Dublin. He is in the best of care and his medical team assesses that the issue has been caught and addressed early.

His authorised statement to Independent.ie is typically clear and confident, without shirking hard facts: “The former Taoiseach had an operation to remove cancer.” It has been done, and he is moving on.

“Thankfully he is in robust, good health,” said a spokesman, “and is well on the road to a full recovery.”

For this relief, much thanks. Old soldier Kenny somehow belongs to the land of Tír na nÓg. And that twinkle – we couldn’t be without it.

Godspeed the return, already well begun.