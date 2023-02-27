| 6°C Dublin

News of Enda Kenny’s cancer diagnosis will have grieved many – but here’s why he’ll succeed

Senan Molony

Former Taoiseach Enda Kenny. Photo: Steve Humphreys Expand

Many, if not most us us, will have woken today to the disappointing and disheartening news that former Taoiseach Enda Kenny has had a brush with cancer.

But the very thing that has brought about your instant sympathy and concern – Kenny’s endless affability and sheer likeability – is also his trump card as he continues his personal recovery.

